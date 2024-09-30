For six decades now, Howard Stern has brought us some of the top radio moments featuring some of your favorite rock stars.

The DJ's irreverent humor, combined with a stellar supporting cast of comedic and intellectual talent, have provided some of the great interview moments and for many years some of the biggest stories in the rock world were broken as part of his program.

For this Loud List, we've scoured some of his more intriguing moments that Stern has delivered over on the airwaves. For instance, who remembers when both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth were speaking to Stern simultaneously while things got a little testy over which Van Halen frontman could one up the other?

We also get to see both sides of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love of Hole were asked about each other in separate interviews that showcased the sometimes icy relationship.

There are moments from KISS, AC/DC, Metallica, Slash and plenty more that offer unique insights into the rock world in a way that only Stern seemed to be able to get in his interviews.

Let's take a trip down memory lane with the "King of All Media" and revisit some of Howard Stern's most memorable rock moments.

Top 10 Howard Stern Rock Moments