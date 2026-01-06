Marilyn Manson recently celebrated his 57th birthday among a bunch of famous guests, including musicians, actors and others in the entertainment industry.

Photos and videos shared by various social media accounts show the rocker being serenaded by attendees before blowing out the candles on this cake at the gathering on Monday (Jan. 5). It is not clear from the posts where the party was held.

Who Attended Marilyn Manson's Birthday Party?

Manson's official Instagram shared photos of guests in attendance. Here are some of the recognizable names who showed up to celebrate.

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Courtney Love (Hole)

John 5 (current Motley Crue and former Marilyn Manson guitarist)

Danny Elfman (film composer)

Vincent Gallo (actor)

Dita Von Teese (burlesque performer, Manson's ex-wife)

Lindsay Warner (photographer, Manson's current wife)

Billy Morrison (Billy Idol guitarist)

Gil Sharone (Manson's drummer)

Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan)

Tim Skold (KMFDM musician)

Paul Wiley (composer)

Charles Fleischer (actor/comedian)

Mod Sun (musician)

Reba Meyers (Code Orange, Manson's touring guitarist)

VOWWS

Others could clearly be seen in the background of the photos and videos in addition to the above celebrities who were tagged by Manson's Instagram account via Story posts.

Revolver snagged quite a lot of photos, which you can see in the Instagram photo slideshow directly below.

What Marilyn Manson Told Guests Before Blowing Out His Birthday Candles

The festivities included a giant cake brought out in front of Manson, complete with burning candles. Guests surrounded the performer as he thanked the crowd and recapped the past year of his life.

"Thanks, everybody, for coming. I love you guys. It's been a great year," Manson said while being flanked by Corgan and others.

The past 12 months saw the resolution of several legal issues that have plagued him in recent years.

His 2025 started with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announcing that it would not seek charges after a four-year investigation into alleged domestic violence claims. In December, a sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed by a former assistant was dismissed.

READ MORE: Seth Green Recalls Time He Saw Marilyn Manson Punch Andy Dick in The Throat

On Monday, longtime touring guitarist Tyler Bates announced he would be stepping away from performing with Manson to focus on his own projects. Manson was nothing but optimistic as he told his party guests about how much he was looking forward to the new year.

"2026 is going to be even better," Manson promised guests at his birthday party Monday night. "I've got another album coming out. Another world tour that's going to be extra special. And five years of continuous sobriety."

Manson's 2026 tour dates begin April 23 in Highland, Calif. A complete list of the rocker's tour dates can be found here.

