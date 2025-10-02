Marilyn Manson once punched Andy Dick in the throat, according to actor Seth Green, who recapped the incident during a recent podcast appearance.

Seth Green Reveals Marilyn Manson's Encounter With Andy Dick

Green was a guest on a recent episode of Club Random, a podcast hosted by Bill Maher, when the conversation turned to encounters with fellow celebrities. The Austin Powers actor launched into an unexpected story about seeing Manson punch Dick directly in the throat during a night out with fellow actor Macaulay Culkin in 2003.

"We were like walking down the street to go into this club, and Andy is like putting on a show. And he just screams the second he sees me, 'Seth, Rick James is dead!'" Green told Maher.

Green thought Dick seemed distraught and invited him into the club where Culkin and Manson were waiting inside. The two had worked with Green on the 2003 movie Party Monster and had planned a night out.

Green could immediately sense Manson wasn't pleased with Dick presence with the group.

"Andy comes and sits down and Manson just makes meaningful eye contact with me. And I just pull my hat down."

He watched as Dick first had an animated conversation with Culkin before turning to do the same with Manson. That's when Green claims the controversial rocker struck Dick in the neck.

"He just hits him right in the fucking throat and Andy just sort of takes that hit."

Maher seemed somewhat surprised that Manson would hit someone in a public setting.

"He was?" the host asked after Green mentioned he was "quick to punch people."

"Of course," the actor replied regarding Manson. "If you're like too close to him, he's definitely going to push you."

Looking Back At Manson's Role in 'Party Monster'

Party Monster was a departure from both Green and Culkin's previous work. The 2003 film also marked Culkin's first appearance on the big screen since the 1994 movie Richie Rich.

This time, the former child star joined Green to tell the story of real-life 1980s club promoter Michael Alig, the ringleader of the Club Kids — a notorious group of nightlife personalities from that era.

Alig pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his involvement in the death of club kid Andre "Angel" Melendez in 1997. He received a 20-year prison sentence.

Manson portrays Christina Superstar, a drag queen, who was part of the same scene in the '80s before dying under mysterious circumstances in 1989.

Manson's One Assassination Under God Tour will next stop at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas on Oct. 3. A full list of tour dates is available on his website.