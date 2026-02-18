Marilyn Manson seems to have reunited with one of his former guitarists, Tim Skold, following the departure of Tyler Bates earlier this year.

The shock rocker shared a photo of Skold and himself on social media last night (Feb. 17) with the caption, "We are the things of shapes to come. MM + TS."

When Did Tim Skold First Play With Marilyn Manson?

Skold originally joined Manson's band as a bassist in 2002 in place of Twiggy Ramirez, also known as Jeordie White. Up to that point, the musician was best known for his work in KMFDM. Skold's working relationship with Manson started the year prior when he produced the musician's cover of "Tainted Love" for a movie soundtrack.

During his first stint with Manson, Skold produced, played bass, guitars, keyboards and a few other instruments on 2003's The Golden Age of Grotesque and 2007's Eat Me, Drink Me. They worked on a few singles together as well, including a cover of "This Is Halloween" for the 2006 re-release of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

He parted ways with Manson in 2008 when Ramirez returned to the group. In October of 2017, Ramirez was dismissed by Manson after he was accused of sexual assault and abuse by Jack off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams [via Rolling Stone].

Why Did Tyler Bates Leave Manson's Band?

Bates shared a statement in early January announcing that he was stepping away from the band to focus on other personal endeavors. He wished Manson the best going forward and confirmed the release of the follow-up to 2024's One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1.

"I’m stepping away, but I will be actively supporting the upcoming release of Chapter Two, my fourth album with Manson, which I believe is our finest work together," he said.

"I wish M, the band and the crew the best of success and good times moving forward. Thank you, the fans, for your loyalty and support of our new music and performances. I wish you all the very best for a fantastic and peaceful 2026. TB."

