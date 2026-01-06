Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates has left the band and shared a statement explaining his decision.

In his statement, the guitarist said he's stepping away in order to focus on his other professional endeavors and wishes Manson and the rest of the band the best going forward.

He also confirmed the upcoming release of Manson's next record, Chapter 2, which will serve as the follow-up to 2024's One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1.

See Bates' full statement below.

Hello, Good People. Every New Year prompts reflection on all that has transpired and what lies ahead. In light of this, I have decided to conclude my time touring with Marilyn Manson to focus on my artist, film, and television projects. I have enjoyed every minute working and performing with my bandmates, Gil Sharone, Reba Meyers and Matt (Piggy D) Montgomery. They are stellar humans on and off stage. I will miss performing with them for the incredible audiences we met around the planet in support of ‘One Assassination Under God: Chapter One.’ I’m stepping away, but I will be actively supporting the upcoming release of 'Chapter Two,' my fourth album with Manson, which I believe is our finest work together. I wish M, the band and the crew the best of success and good times moving forward. Thank you, the fans, for your loyalty and support of our new music and performances. I wish you all the very best for a fantastic and peaceful 2026. TB

Bates' fellow Manson bandmates Reba Meyers and Gil Sharone expressed their support for the guitarist in the comments section, with Myers writing, "Love you Tyler will miss you up there" and Sharone adding, "Much love Tyler!"

How Long Did Bates Work With Manson?

Bates started working with Manson in 2014 and played in his live band on and off since then. He worked on four of the vocalist's albums: The Pale Emperor (2015), Heaven Upside Down (2017), One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 (2024) and the upcoming follow-up record Chapter 2.

The only Manson album Bates didn't contribute to since he started working with the singer is 2020's We Are Chaos.

Bates, who is also known for his work as a composer for film, TV and video games, has also worked with Jerry Cantrell, Bush and Pet as well as on various film scores and video game soundtracks.

