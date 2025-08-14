Mexican governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona has responded to backlash from citizens over a free concert performed by Marilyn Manson in the state of San Luis Potosí over the weekend.

Cardona booked Manson for the state's annual fair on Aug. 10 [via Billboard Español]. There were roughly 205,000 people in attendance at the fair and the rocker played a 14-song set, according to Setlist.fm.

Not everyone appreciated the musical addition to the fair, however. The publication reported that religious and conservative groups in San Luis Potosi protested the concert and called it "inappropriate."

One of the organizations, the National Union of Parents, gathered over 6,000 signatures from citizens in support of canceling Manson's performance.

What Did the Governor Say in Response to the Backlash?

Gallardo Cardona responded to the pushback and declared his decision to book the shock rocker for the event in "defense of freedom of expression” in order to help with the "cultural lag" he believes the state has been suffering from.

"There will always be opposing voices and Marilyn Manson has faced them not just in Mexico but in other parts of the world too. But if he’s already performed in Rome, the cradle of Catholicism, why couldn’t he perform in San Luis Potosi?” the Governor told Billboard prior to Manson's show.

“This isn’t about religion; it’s about cultural justice, about creating unity and we must do it through music.”

Other individuals retaliated against the conservative groups' protests in their own ways — a cow head was set outside the front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Luis Potosí the day of the show, according to Billboard.

One of Manson's U.K. Concerts Was Canceled This Year Due to Protests

Manson went through a similar situation earlier this year, but the show was actually canceled. The rocker was scheduled to play a concert in Bournemouth, U.K. on Oct. 31 until Council leader Millie Earl urged the venue to cancel the show due to the abuse allegations that had been made against the musician over the last few years.

"I don't feel Marilyn Manson reflects the values we have in BCP and we've been doing a lot of work around things like the White Ribbon accreditation scheme which helps men and boys change negative, damaging behaviors," Earl stated.

An online campaign named No Stage for Abusers demanded the concert be canceled as well, stating that it would violate "the city’s well-renowned values."

As a result, Brighton Centre, where the show was set to take place, called it off.