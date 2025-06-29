Marilyn Manson’s U.K. Tour Opening Concert Canceled Following Online Protests

The opening concert of Marilyn Manson's upcoming U.K. tour – which was set to take place in late October in Brighton, England – has been canceled following protests from online campaign group No Stage For Abusers and MP (Member of Parliament) Siân Berry.

What Happened

Following the U.S. leg of his 2025 tour in support of 2024's One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 LP (which begins in July), Manson – whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner – was scheduled to play the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, October 29.

As The Guardian notes, however, the concert has been canceled after online campaign group No Stage for Abusers (whose Facebook page describes them as “a campaign against abusive men being given a platform to perform”) demanded that “the Brighton Centre and Brighton and Hove city council, which owns the venue, . . . cancel the performance.”

The publication also mentions: “Last week, Green Party MP Siân Berry expressed her concerns about Warner’s scheduled performance in her constituency in Brighton, writing an open letter to the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey.”

In the letter – which The Guardian clarifies was “co-signed by a host of groups and the University of Sussex students’ union” – Berry states that the concert would’ve violated “the city’s well-renowned values” by allowing “Brighton and Hove City Council to benefit financially from this performance.”

Berry adds:

We also believe there are clear safeguarding risks to attendees and more broadly by allowing this concert to go ahead. We are deeply concerned that this show has an age restriction that means children as young as 14 can attend. Warner has been accused of multiple allegations of sexual assault, grooming and domestic violence. It is the case that prosecutors in the USA have determined these accusations fall outside of the statute of limitations, but this does not preclude any conclusions being drawn about risks. We also recognise the courage of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences. It is important to note that in the United States, as is also the case in the UK, the vast majority of perpetrators of sexual violence will not be prosecuted.

Berry’s letter also includes “multiple policies . . . that are relevant to considering this issue,” and near the end, she stipulates:

Freedom of expression is an important principle that should be defended, including in relation to artists, but there is an obvious risk to community cohesion and the council has separate equalities obligations to foster good relations between people who share protected characteristics and people who do not share them. The Council has a responsibility to take action where there are risks of discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

The Brighton Centre show has been removed from Manson’s official website and Ticketmaster, and No Stage for Abusers have made several posts about the cancellation on social media (which you can view below).

As The Guardian mentions, many supporters of Manson have voiced their disapproval of the decision because “Warner has not been found guilty of allegations against him” or because “the decision infringes on freedom of speech.”

“This is cancel culture, nothing more, and it’ll backfire when artists don’t add a Brighton and Hove date to their tours and stick to London, which incidentally hasn’t banned Marilyn Manson from their city,” someone told Brighton publication The Argus (via The Guardian).

Neither Manson nor Brighton Centre have acknowledged the concert cancellation on social media, and unsurprisingly, No Stage for Abusers’ social media posts have received both supportive and oppositional comments.

For instance, one person wrote: “Excellent! Thank you to all who made this happen!” whereas another X user stated: “He has never been charged with anything you absolute dickheads. Why ruin it for hard working people who paid money and were looking forward to this. What a bunch of sad fucking losers you are.”

On June 20, Loudwire reported that U.K. council leader Millie Earl has called for Manson’s then-second U.K. concert (at Windsor Hall in Bournemouth) to be canceled in order to “reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community.”

As of this writing, though, the show – which now kicks off Manson’s U.K. tour – remains scheduled for October 31.

More About Manson Allegations

The backlash against Manson is the result of various abuse allegations that’ve been made against him within the past few years (from several women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco).

In January of 2025, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office revealed that they wouldn't be pressing charges against Manson, explaining: “We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Clearly (and understandably), the accusations and outcome continue to be divisive.