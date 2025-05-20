Falling in Reverse have teamed up with Marilyn Manson for a new song called "God is a Weapon." In addition to the song, Falling in Reverse announced a 2025 North American tour named after the song.

"God Is a Weapon" is a slow-burner with an ethereal feel that gets much heavier during the second chorus. Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke and Manson share vocals throughout the song, with each singer taking the lead on a verse.

Falling in Reverse's God Is a Weapon tour will kick off Aug. 10 in Denver, Colorado and wrap up Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory and Point North will serve as support throughout the run.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 23) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Falling in Reverse's website.

See the full tour itinerary below, and check out the video for "God Is a Weapon" and its lyrics underneath. The song can be purchased or saved through this link.

Falling in Reverse 2025 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 10 - Denver, Colo.

Aug. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX

Aug. 14 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug. 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Sept. 6 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 7 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 9 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 11 - Montreal, Quebec

Sept. 13 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 14 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 16 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 18 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

falling in reverse 2025 tour dates Falling in Reverse loading...

Falling in Reverse + Marilyn Manson, 'God Is a Weapon'

Falling in Reverse + Marilyn Manson, 'God Is a Weapon' Lyrics

I can't stop from spinning

Down the rabbit hole

The deeper that you push

The deeper I will go

They said that God's a woman

I’ll worship you the same

Cause all I do is think about

Saying your name in vain

You might as well marry me

My sinful confession

You're my obsession (yeah)

If God is a woman

Then God is a weapon (yeah)

I can't stop from sinning

My halo's just a hole

The deeper that I get inside you

The deeper you will fall

They Say that God's a weapon

Well I'm a hand grenade

Try to take this ring from me

Watch me detonate

You might as well bury me

My sinful confession

You’re my obsession (yeah)

If God is a woman

Then God is a weapon

(Yeah)

My Sinful Confession

You’re my obsession

If God is a woman

Then God is a weapon