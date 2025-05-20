Falling in Reverse Team Up With Marilyn Manson for New Song ‘God Is a Weapon,’ Announce 2025 North American Tour
Falling in Reverse have teamed up with Marilyn Manson for a new song called "God is a Weapon." In addition to the song, Falling in Reverse announced a 2025 North American tour named after the song.
"God Is a Weapon" is a slow-burner with an ethereal feel that gets much heavier during the second chorus. Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke and Manson share vocals throughout the song, with each singer taking the lead on a verse.
Falling in Reverse's God Is a Weapon tour will kick off Aug. 10 in Denver, Colorado and wrap up Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory and Point North will serve as support throughout the run.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 23) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Falling in Reverse's website.
See the full tour itinerary below, and check out the video for "God Is a Weapon" and its lyrics underneath. The song can be purchased or saved through this link.
Falling in Reverse 2025 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 10 - Denver, Colo.
Aug. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX
Aug. 14 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug. 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 25 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 30 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Sept. 6 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 7 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 9 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 11 - Montreal, Quebec
Sept. 13 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 14 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 16 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 18 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
Falling in Reverse + Marilyn Manson, 'God Is a Weapon'
Falling in Reverse + Marilyn Manson, 'God Is a Weapon' Lyrics
I can't stop from spinning
Down the rabbit hole
The deeper that you push
The deeper I will go
They said that God's a woman
I’ll worship you the same
Cause all I do is think about
Saying your name in vain
You might as well marry me
My sinful confession
You're my obsession (yeah)
If God is a woman
Then God is a weapon (yeah)
I can't stop from sinning
My halo's just a hole
The deeper that I get inside you
The deeper you will fall
They Say that God's a weapon
Well I'm a hand grenade
Try to take this ring from me
Watch me detonate
You might as well bury me
My sinful confession
You’re my obsession (yeah)
If God is a woman
Then God is a weapon
(Yeah)
My Sinful Confession
You’re my obsession
If God is a woman
Then God is a weapon
