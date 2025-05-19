Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan addressed the claims that she was catfished by a Ronnie Radke impersonator in a new video on social media.

Amid apparent marital struggles, Furlan said that she was contacted online by someone portraying themselves as the Falling in Reverse frontman. She admitted to engaging with the individual, and eventually told her husband about it.

Lee confronted Radke on social media, which led the vocalist to share a series of posts on his Instagram story and contact Furlan about the situation directly. The two have gone back and forth online over the last few days, so keep reading to see a chronological breakdown of what has allegedly transpired in order of when the information was shared.

TMZ Reports That Furlan + Lee Have Separated

On May 15, TMZ published a report claiming that Furlan and Lee separated. Sources close to the couple allegedly told the outlet that the couple had been living apart for two weeks by that point, and that Lee's drinking had become problematic.

Lee Shares Instagram Post About Catfishing

The day after the TMZ article came out, Lee shared a mysterious post on his Instagram — a dark background with the text, "Who's been catfished?" written on it. He didn't write a caption for the post, so at the time, there was no other context.

Radke Shares Posts About Furlan + Lee on His Instagram Story

The same day Lee shared the catfish post on his page, Radke uploaded a series of posts to his Instagram story addressing the alleged situation between himself and the couple. An individual took screenshots of his posts and uploaded them to the Fauxmoi Reddit page.

In the first story, Radke wrote, "You been in a fake relationship with a catfish posing as me and that's why you and Tommy Lee are getting divorced Brittany Furlan?"

ronnie radke accusing brittany furlan of catfish affair Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke loading...

Furlan had shared a post on her Instagram story featuring photos of Bunnie XO (wife of Jelly Roll) and Saraya — Radke's ex-girlfriend — with the caption, "So grateful for powerful women." Saraya shared Furlan's post on her own story and added, "Oo right back at ya bb."

Radke took a screenshot of Saraya's Instagram story, uploaded it to his own, and wrote, "Oh right back at you Snapchat queen" with Furlan's username handle tagged.

ronnie radke instagram story brittany furlan saraya bunnie xo Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke loading...

To summarize the rest of the Radke's Instagram Story posts — the Falling in Reverse frontman claimed that Furlan "got caught messaging" a person online who was impersonating him on Snapchat. He denied that he was the individual engaging with Furlan, thus it was a catfish.

Radke then shared Lee's "Who's been catfished?" post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Brittany has Tommy." He then shared a screenshot of an iMessage group chat where he told a couple of people on March 31 of this year that Furlan followed him on Instagram and was liking his "shirtless photos only."

The vocalist shared a few more screenshots of direct messages he received from Furlan responding to his Instagram stories. In one of them, he wrote, "Her last DM she told me she was sitting outside my house like a weirdo." The only message from Furlan visible in the photo reads, "I'm here?"

ronnie radke shares screenshot of instagram messages with brittany furlan Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke loading...

The next post Radke shared featured a transcription of a voice note that he received from Furlan on Instagram telling him that she had been receiving videos from someone on Snapchat that said they were him.

"... last night [they] had me drive out to your fucking old house in Hawthorne to meet up and I don't know if this is just some joke and you and your girl were like laughing at it or whatever and like dude I'm not trying to start shit. I'm not that kind of person," Furlan said in the message.

She then stated that Lee confronted her, and she admitted that she was talking to someone on Snapchat that she thought was Radke. She didn't understand how the person could be a catfish since they sent videos to her claiming to be Radke.

According to Furlan, Lee asked who she thought she was talking to, so she came clean and told him.

"I just told him to leave it alone. But of course he's not and I'm sorry for anything that he said to you. I'm just really hurt and I don't know how this wasn't you because of the personal messages you know, I guess it is what it is."

message ronnie radke received from brittany furlan on instagram Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke loading...

Radke also shared a screenshot of messages he received from Lee on Instagram telling him not to "fuck with" him and accusing him of talking to Furlan.

"What the fuck are you talking about on Snapchat? You guys are supposed to have some fucking f--got ass dinner date last night," Lee wrote to him, to which Radke responded, "Bro I don't have Snapchat. I like you bro I wouldn't mess with your wife."

Lee then replied that Furlan said Radke was lying.

tommy lee message to ronnie radke about brittany furlan Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke loading...

Over the next few posts, the Falling in Reverse singer accused Furlan of "selling" the story to TMZ about her separation from Lee and his drinking in attempt to create a distraction from the catfish story.

Radke asserted that Furlan threatened him and followed him to a med spa that he went to with his girlfriend. He also suggested that Furlan contacted Saraya out of the blue to "get dirt on" him for "exposing" her.

Furlan Shares Her Side of the Story in TikTok Video

On Saturday (May 17), Furlan shared a lengthy video on her TikTok addressing the situation. In short, she admitted she and Lee were having marital problems and that she'd been living in a hotel for some time, and confessed to engaging with the person claiming that they were Radke on Snapchat.

"I've been going through a lot in my marriage, which was none of anyone's business until this man decided to make it everyone's business because he thinks I'm 'obsessed' with him. But I have my own receipts, which I'm going to provide for you right now," she said.

"Now mind you, I will be honest and say I thought [Radke] was funny, I've liked a couple of his posts [and] I've responded to a couple of his posts on Instagram — nothing inappropriate... But things do get more fucked up."

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Scams We Can't Believe People Fell For

Furlan showed a screenshot of an account she received messages from on Snapchat in late April claiming to be Radke. The screenshot shows a video thumbnail that Radke appears to be in.

"Then they were sending me video zoom-ins... One things lead to another — this is the bad part... this person starting trying to seduce me and be like, 'You're so much hotter than my girlfriend. You're my dream girl, we can have a secret thing as long as you don't snitch," she continued.

"He says this isn't him, okay that's fine, whatever. I don't give a fuck. I don't fucking care, it's a catfish, cool. I got catfished. Why are you still harassing me?"

As she asserted this, she showed a screen recording of all of the back-and-forth she's had with Radke on his official Instagram account.

Furlan then explained that she told Lee she was talking to someone on Snapchat that she thought was Radke.

"I'm not a good person for talking to someone while I'm married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage, no excuse, whatever. I come clean to my husband, my husband freaks out and messages him. That's how this all started."

What Radke Said to Lee + Furlan After He Was Confronted

According to Furlan, Radke denied even knowing that she had been following him on Instagram when Lee confronted him. Then, Radke told Furlan that he had been keeping track of all of his content that she was liking on Instagram "for weeks," to which she asserted that she likes a lot of posts on Instagram, including those made by her husband's friends.

Radke sent Furlan a voice note, which she played a bit of in her TikTok, where he said, "Don't you fucking dare bring me into this. You're a fucking liar, you're stalking me... Me and my girlfriend have been talking about this for weeks, I've been showing her you messaging me for weeks.

"We've been talking about it to Jonathan Davis' wife, to Marilyn Manson's wife for weeks. They all know about this, that you've been liking all my shirtless pictures, that you've been fucking stalking me at the med spa."

Furlan shared that she's been going to the med spa in question for about a year now, and went to pick up some lotion the day that she ran into Radke and his girlfriend there.

Both Saraya and Bunnie XO commented on Furlan's TikTok in support of her.

See the full video below for more context.