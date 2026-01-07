During a livestream, Ronnie Radke explained why he fired ex-Falling in Reverse guitarist Max Georgiev last year. The musician has since responded to the singer's claims in a statement.

Radke shared a post on his Instagram story two days ago (Jan. 5) that alleged Georgiev admitted to sleeping with a minor before joining Falling in Reverse. The guitarist shared a statement addressing the allegations and then Radke discussed it further during the livestream.

Below is a breakdown of what's transpired in the last two days.

What Does Radke Allege that Georgiev Did?

Radke's Instagram has since been disabled, but a fan shared a screenshot of his Story post from Sunday on Reddit that read, "For those that are wondering why I fired @maxgeorgiev the guitarist, it's because he admitted to sleeping with a minor 10 years before he was in my band when he was 27 years old. Have fun with that."

ronnie radke story about max georgiev reddit.com/r/fallinginreverse loading...

What Did Georgiev Say in Response to Radke's Allegations?

On Jan. 5, Georgiev wrote the following statement on his Instagram:

To the fans, I have never done anything illegal with a minor. Fifteen years ago, when I was 23, I still lived in Quebec, Canada. Since then, I have played for several bands who never mentioned inappropriate behavior on my part. I have always had great respect for the fans. I have strived to play my heart out for you.

According to the Department of Justice Canada, the Age of Consent to Sexual Activity is 16 years old.

What Did Radke Say During the Livestream?

A fan recorded Radke's livestream and uploaded it as a three-part video to their TikTok account yesterday. While it doesn't specify exactly when the livestream took place, Radke referenced a new social media ban in the clip and his Instagram account was taken down yesterday.

The Falling in Reverse frontman admitted there are a few reasons why his account may have been banned, one being that he's made allegations against Georgiev on the platform.

"Maybe me talking about my old guitar player getting fired for finding out he was hooking up with minors... I think that AI might've caught that and was like, 'You gotta go'," Radke said.

Radke alleged that Georgiev "admitted to sleeping with a minor 10 years ago" and that's why he fired him from Falling in Reverse.

"Even though it was before me... What kind of person would I be if I knew that? Once I figure that information out, I ask him and he says 'Yes.' What kind of person would I be to go, 'Well it was 10 years before'? You're gone," the singer snapped.

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan for Alleged Harassment - Report

The vocalist said he initially found out about Georgiev's history through the guitarist's girlfriend.

"This man not only did that, [but] the parents of the minor — 10 years before he was in my band — found out, they confronted him, he lied about his age so he could continue doing that with her," Radke further alleged. "He wasn't 23, he was older. He's lying about that."

Radke claimed he "immediately" fired Georgiev back in 2024 right before Falling in Reverse went on tour in support of Popular Monster. The singer said he had to track Georgiev's guitar parts for the first two shows of the tour until he was able to bring in Marc Okubo in his place.

What Did Radke Previously Say About Georgiev's Split With Falling in Reverse?

It's unclear if this is the very first time Radke has spoken out about the alleged reason he fired Georgiev. During a clip from another livestream in 2024, Radke simply said that the guitarist was ousted from the band after someone asked if he'd quit.

"He didn't leave, he was forced out," Radke said. "Nobody quits my band. I treat everybody really well. That's why everybody gets fired and nobody quits."

On the subject of guitarists being fired from bands, check out some of the most surprising lineup departures in rock and metal history below.