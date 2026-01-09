Catfish host and producer Nev Schulman has weighed in on the ongoing Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke scandal.

There are few people more familiar with catfishing than Schulman, so TMZ interviewed the reality star to ask him his thoughts on the situation between Furlan and Radke.

The scandal initially started in May of 2025 when Furlan began communicating with an alleged Radke impersonator on Snapchat. The Falling in Reverse singer denied that the account belonged to him and the situation eventually died down, until recently when Furlan accused him of creating other fake accounts to troll her.

What Does Nev Schulman Think of the Scandal Between Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke?

Schulman told TMZ that people have been tagging him in social media posts about the scandal since it first became public last year. Now that it's been rehashed, he decided to look into it.

The host revealed that he's known Furlan and Radke's ex-girlfriend Saraya for several years now and spoke with both women in the last few days about the situation.

"Most of the information obviously came from Brittany and I have to say... It seems to me that she much rather would've kept this whole thing private. The relationship she had with Ronnie, whether you believe it was really him or not, wasn't something that she was looking to make public or talk about," Schulman explained.

Who Does Schulman Think Is Telling the Truth?

He prefaced his next thoughts by saying he hasn't done a formal investigation on the matter, especially because it would be challenging to get proof from Snapchat since the messages disappear after a certain amount of time.

He added that his opinion is more influenced by the people involved and he believes Furlan and Saraya are both nice, genuine people.

"I don't know Ronnie personally, but from what I've heard from both of these women — and I'm inclined to believe the women — he may not be the most trustworthy, caring and truthful, honest guy," Schulman confessed.

"If I had to choose who's telling the truth here and who's more likely to be using this whole situation to benefit them, even if it means it comes at the cost of others, I'm inclined to side with Brittany."

Schulman further suggested that if Radke was completely innocent, he could have discussed it with Brittany and Tommy Lee privately rather than blasting it on social media and offered to help find out who's been making the fake social media accounts.

Toward the end of the conversation, Schulman theorized that someone may have seen an interaction between Furlan and Radke online and created an account posing as the Falling in Reverse singer in order to start talking to Furlan.

Watch the full conversation below.

Catfish Host Nev Schulman Weighs in on Brittany Furlan + Ronnie Radke Scandal

How Did Schulman Get Involved in the Scandal Between Radke and Furlan?

TMZ spoke with Radke in person about the situation with Furlan earlier this week and he revealed he was in the process of subpoenaing Snapchat to try and uncover the IP address of whoever has been impersonating him on the app.

The interviewer then asked the singer if he wanted Schulman to get involved.

"I would be down for anybody that has any access to this account, that can get the IP, that can literally prove who this is," the rocker responded.

"If you're out there and you know what you're doing, let's go... When the subpoena gets here, I'm gonna literally email all the metadata to Tommy Lee so he can go over it and he can look at it all. And you know what? If you find anything weird, post it."

How Did the Scandal Between Furlan and Radke Get Rehashed Again?

Furlan shared a series of posts on her Instagram story on Jan. 3 and 4 alleging that Radke created a fake Instagram account to troll her, Lee and Saraya. She claimed that the account, which has since been taken down, was following all three of them, sending them messages and leaving comments on their posts.

"... Every time someone posts a video about me being 'catfished' I defend myself because I know the truth. He doesn't like that I do that so he's trying to shut me down even more. He knows the truth too. I'd like to move on with my life. I'd like to be left the fuck alone. Not hunted from burners and what not," she wrote in one of the posts.

Radke responded on his own social media accounts, denied that the original Snapchat account Furlan had been messaging belonged to him and that the troll account belonged to him. He reportedly filed a restraining order against her in Los Angeles, but it was denied [via People].