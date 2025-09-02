Anthony Fantano and Ronnie Radke Fire Shots at Each Other (Again) in New Videos

The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke have gone back and forth at each other again in new videos that were posted over the weekend.

Fantano recently won a defamation lawsuit that Radke filed against him in 2024. Both parties shared videos discussing the suit after the decision was made and both parties have shared additional videos reacting to each others' videos since then.

We break down what each of them said below.

What Did Anthony Fantano Say in His New Video?

Fantano addressed the lawsuit on his YouTube channel last week and then uploaded another new video titled "My Response to Ronald Radke" on Aug. 30. In the new upload, he dissected a video Radke shared on Falling in Reverse's YouTube channel about losing the lawsuit a few weeks prior.

"Ronald, I know you're watching," Fantano said to preface the rest of the new video.

"Remember this — no matter what I say in this video, no matter what you say in this video and no matter what is said after this point in time — I want you to always remember, to always have in your head, you lost your lawsuit to me and you had to pay me my legal fees."

Fantano addressed remarks that Radke made in his own video, including accusations that the YouTuber is racist and homophobic for slurs he said in a video years ago. Fantano admitted to using those slurs in a video over a decade ago and further noted that he had been quoting somebody else when he said them.

"It is true, Ronald and I have both said things long ago in the past that are not a great look. The issue is, Ronald, that you are very much still saying terrible things now," Fantano said.

You can check the full video out for yourself below and then keep reading to see what Radke said in response to it.

Anthony Fantano Dissects Ronnie Radke Lawsuit Video

What Did Ronnie Radke Say in Response to Fantano?

As Fantano presumed, Radke saw his new video and in turn shared a response on his social media on Aug. 31. The singer once again cited a video Fantano made about him several years ago accusing him of being racist, transphobic and homophobic.

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke 'Critiqued' Anthony Fantano Video Onstage During Falling in Reverse Show

Radke then shared clips of Fantano and accused the YouTuber of being racist and homophobic. The video bits featured Fantano saying certain racial and homophobic slurs.

"The reason I don't like Anthony Fantano is because he does this — he has a moral superiority complex, he makes money off of musicians by negatively [and] biased-ly critiquing them, when he himself isn't a fucking musician. He plays an out-of-tune bass on YouTube," Radke asserted.

"We don't need music critics in 2025 when the audience can just listen immediately instead of waiting for a music critic to tell them what to like," the vocalist continued. "This is for all the people that literally love their favorite bands and you know this guy's coming in with some bullshit."

The singer then showed footage from a recent Falling in Reverse show where a video of Fantano crying played on the LED screens and the audience laughed at it.

Watch it below and stay tuned for Fantano's response and then Radke's response to that and so on.