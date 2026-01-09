Ronnie Radke has fired back at Catfish host Nev Schulman in a new video on social media.

The reality host and producer took part in a live conversation with TMZ earlier today, where he weighed in on the scandal between the Falling in Reverse frontman and Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan.

Furlan recently alleged that Radke created fake social media account to troll her, Lee and Radke's ex-girlfriend Saraya. Radke denied that the account belonged to him and told TMZ that he's in the process of subpoenaing Snapchat to try and uncover who's been impersonating him on the platform.

Though Schulman has not conducted a formal investigation on the matter between the two parties, he told TMZ that he's spoken with Furlan and Saraya and if he had to choose a side based on character, he'd pick Furlan.

What Did Ronnie Radke Say to Nev Schulman?

Radke shared a video on Falling in Reverse's Instagram this afternoon addressing Schulman directly.

"Nev Schulman, you're literally lying," Radke said at the beginning of the video. "[He's] saying that he pretty much spoke to my ex-girlfriend Saraya regarding this whole thing and pretty much implied that I'm known for lying and I'm a liar because of what I've done to this person and that person."

The vocalist added that he spoke on the phone with Saraya for an hour after TMZ shared the interview with Schulman and she denied that she ever spoke with the reality host. He accused Schulman of speaking with TMZ so that he could monetize the scandal and make a TV episode about it.

"What happened to looking at the evidence? You don't want to see the evidence? You're so biased that you admitted to being friends with Brittany and you want to come on here and say I'm lying and say that my ex is saying that when it never happened? You're a liar," Radke asserted.

See the whole video below.

What Did Schulman Say to TMZ About Radke?

The Catfish star revealed to TMZ that he's known Furlan for quite some time and after allegedly speaking with her and Saraya, he felt more "inclined" to believe Furlan.

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Responds to Tommy Lee Calling Him an 'Idiot' on Social Media Amidst Brittany Furlan Drama

"I don't know Ronnie personally, but from what I've heard from both of these women — and I'm inclined to believe the women — he may not be the most trustworthy, caring and truthful, honest guy," he admitted.

"If I had to choose who's telling the truth here and who's more likely to be using this whole situation to benefit them, even if it means it comes at the cost of others, I'm inclined to side with Brittany."