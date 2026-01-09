Ex-Falling in Reverse guitarist Max Georgiev has given a second statement following Ronnie Radke's accusations against him earlier this week.

Radke shared a post on social media a few days ago claiming that he fired Georgiev from Falling in Reverse in 2024 after the guitarist allegedly admitted to sleeping with a minor a decade before he joined the band.

Georgiev addressed Radke's allegations in a social media statement and then the vocalist made further accusations against him later that day during a livestream.

What Did Max Georgiev Say in his Second Statement?

Georgiev shared the following statement on his Instagram yesterday (Jan. 8):

Anyone who believes that I was physically involved with a minor at age 27 while having no concrete evidence of it is delusional. I met someone who turned 18 a few months later while I occasionally dated her. This was 15 years ago, when I was 23 in Quebec, Canada. Her parents never confronted me because the girl only had a mother. I never lied to her or her daughter about anything. However, perhaps this is the underlying reason why I was fired: By April of 2024, it was time for me to leave FIR. I took the initiative to learn nine songs of another band. Swipe for the next video and the date. See playlists on my YouTube channel.

The next slides in Georgiev's posts implied that he learned to play various Disturbed songs on guitar and showed a folder of videos he created in May of 2024.

What Did Radke Allege that Georgiev Did?

Radke shared a post on his Instagram story on Sunday (Jan. 4) that read, "For those that are wondering why I fired @maxgeorgiev the guitarist, it's because he admitted to sleeping with a minor 10 years before he was in my band when he was 27 years old. Have fun with that."

Georgiev responded to the claims in his first statement the following day asserting that he had "never done anything illegal with a minor."

During a livestream later that afternoon, someone asked Radke why his Instagram account had been taken down. The singer suggested that his account may have been banned as a result of his story post about Georgiev.

"Maybe me talking about my old guitar player getting fired for finding out he was hooking up with minors... I think that AI might've caught that and was like, 'You gotta go,'" the vocalist said.

"This man not only did that, [but] the parents of the minor — 10 years before he was in my band — found out, they confronted him, he lied about his age so he could continue doing that with her... He wasn't 23, he was older. He's lying about that."