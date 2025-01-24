Los Angeles District Attorney Issues Statement on Marilyn Manson Investigation

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office revealed Friday (Jan. 24) that after a four-year investigation into alleged domestic abuse claims levied against Marilyn Manson that they will not be pressing charges against the musician.

Manson, born Brian Warner, had faced multiple allegations of domestic violence in recent years and there had been renewed interest on what action the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office had intended to take during the most recent election.

On Friday, new Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman issued a statement on the findings of the investigation and an explanation as to why no charges against the musician were being pursued.

Why the Los Angeles District Attorney Chose Not to Pursue Charges

"We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt," noted Hochman in the statement following the investigation.

"We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation. While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault," he added.

"We also acknowledge and commend them for making an important contribution to extending the statute of limitations for the prosecution of domestic abuse locally and throughout the nation. Due to their efforts, victims of domestic violence have a greater voice in our criminal justice system and prosecutorial offices around the country have improved tools to hold domestic violence abusers accountable for their actions."

Hochman concluded the statement saying, "Despite the decision necessitated by the facts and evidence in this matter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to seeking justice for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault whenever legally possible. We encourage anyone experiencing abuse to seek support and make a report to law enforcement as quickly as possible."

The Response From Manson's Lawyer

"We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start," Manson's attorney Howard King told USA TODAY in an email Friday. "Brian Warner is innocent."

Marilyn Manson in 2025

With much of the legal issues surrounding the singer wrapping up over the past year, Manson made his return to music in 2024 with the new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. Last year also saw Manson returning to the road, opening dates for Five Finger Death Punch.

Just this past week, it was announced that the singer would be embarking on his first U.S. headline tour run since 2019. Dates and ticketing info for the run can be found through Marilyn Manson's website.