Marilyn Manson has announced a set of 2025 U.S. tour dates, which will serve as his first full-scale headlining tour in the country since 2019.

The musician played his first shows since 2020 last year, a few of which were headlining concerts, and the rest were in support of Five Finger Death Punch. Although he has a batch of headlining shows in Europe next month, his last big headlining tour of the U.S. took place in 2019.

This newly-announced upcoming trek will kick off May 2 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and wrap up May 25 in Dallas, Texas. At this time, there aren't any openers listed on the itinerary. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 24) at 10AM local time and can be purchased on the musician's website.

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

See all of Manson's 2025 U.S. tour dates, including both headlining shows and festival appearances, below.

Manson's latest album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, came out this past fall, and was his first since 2020's We Are Chaos. Between the two releases, a series of abuse allegations were made against the musician, causing him to be dropped from his record label, by his manager, some film roles and more.

Some of the legal battles are still ongoing, but Manson revealed that he's four years sober at his 56th birthday party last month.

Marilyn Manson 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

May 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 3 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

May 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

May 6 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 7 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

May 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

May 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House of Blues

May 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

May 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

May 15 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 18 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

May 21 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 24 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion