Some rockers attended Marilyn Manson's 56th birthday party over the weekend, where the musician revealed how long he's been sober for.

The party took place Sunday night (Jan. 5) in Hollywood. According to a series of photos that were shared online from the party, a plethora of prominent rock musicians were in attendance, including The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, John 5, Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, Filter's Richard Patrick, Wednesday 13 and some others.

"Thank you everybody for coming, I really appreciate it. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for everybody here," the singer told the guests after blowing out the candles on a cake. "In exactly one month, it'll be my four years sober. So I get another cake then too."

See the clip below.

While a Manson fan account shared a lot of images from the evening, some of the musicians who attended shared their own posts from the party on social media.

READ MORE: Judge Moves on Marilyn Manson Deposition Moving Forward

"Happy Birthday to my friend Marilyn Manson!! Another great trip around the sun, my friend," Patrick wrote in his post.

See photos of rockers with Manson at the party below.

The musician just released his latest album One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 in November, which marked his first release since facing a series of abuse allegations by multiple women starting in early 2021.

Some of Manson's legal battles are still ongoing, but he made his return to the stage in 2024 and will continue touring throughout 2025.