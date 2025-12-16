Marilyn Manson has just announced his first 2026 tour dates with a North American run featuring special guest Vowws.

The small batch of concerts extends the controversial rocker's support for One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, the 2024 follow-up to 2020's We Are Chaos. Manson will kick off the trek on April 23 in Highland, California and conclude on May 16 at next year's Sonic Temple festival, which is one of three total festival appearances on the books.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 19 at 10AM local time with an artist presale taking place today (Dec. 16) at 12PM local time using the password OAUG26WT.

Head to the Marilyn Manson website for more ticketing details and see all the tour dates below.

Marilyn Manson 2026 Tour Dates

4/23 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Theater*

4/25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World*

5/08 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

5/10 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

5/12 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

5/13 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage

5/15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

5/16 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

10/24 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World Texas*

*without VOWWS

marilyn manson tour poster Perou / Marilyn Manson loading...

Marilyn Manson's 2025 on the Road

This year, Manson played 67 shows, the most live performances since 2018 (86 shows), as documented by setlist.fm.

In early January, it was revealed at the musician's 56th birthday party that he was four years sober. Around the time Manson began to pursue a sober life, he was confronted with an increasing amount of sexual abuse allegations and lawsuits by multiple women.

After shying away from the public, Manson resumed touring last year with a reconfigured backing band. There has also been some international backlash to the embattled rocker's comeback as a 2025 U.K. show was canceled after protests condemned giving a platform to "abusive men." A governor in Mexico was also prompted to respond to outrage over a free Marilyn Manson concert held over the summer.