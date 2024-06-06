Win a Signed Motley Crue Drumhead!

Here's your chance to win a Motley Crue signed drumhead courtesy of the folks at Loudwire Nights!

The band's live return to the music scene has been embraced wildly by fans who have packed stadiums to see the hard rocking heroes in action. And for this contest, we give you a chance to win something from the live setting, as Vince Neil, John 5, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have signed a drumhead with it's own doodle just below the REMO crown logo.

signed motley crue drumhead Courtesy of Motley Crue loading...

Of course, not only have Motley Crue returned in the live setting, but they're also back recording original material as well, having just released the song "Dogs of War" back in April.

"The whole idea and the vibe of ['Dogs of War'] was like, you know what, let's go with this one. This one definitely represents where we're at right here at this moment. Let's go with this," Tommy Lee told Loudwire Nights interviewer Kevin Vargas earlier this year.

In a separate interview with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, singer Vince Neil confirmed that "Dogs of War" will be the first of more Motley music to come. Now we just write the songs to be listened to, to be heard, and that's what 'Dogs of War' was — a song to be heard. And we're really proud of it," said Neil, while also adding, "I don't think you're going to see a full-length at any time" and hinting that singles rather than albums may be in their future.

Now, as for how you can win the signed Motley Crue drumhead, be sure to use the entry form to provide your contact details at the bottom of this post. You can enter the contest through Friday, June 14 at 10AM ET, at which point we will randomly select a winner. If your name is chosen, we will reach out to you to coordinate receiving this prized Motley Crue drumhead.

