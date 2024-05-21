Vince Neil has named his favorite of Motley Crue's first pair of albums, Too Fast For Love and Shout at the Devil. Guitarist John 5 also picked which of those two he prefers.

The whole band joined Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, chatting about new music, playing an intimate club show in New York City and one thing the four Motley Crue members have in common — they're all high school dropouts!

The conversation wrapped up on a light note as Trunk asked Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, John 5 and Neil about their favorite if forced to choose between those two aforementioned records.

Both Sixx and Lee were unable to arrive at a decision and Lee even joked that his pick is "Too Shout For Love," combining the two.

"That's so hard," Sixx confesses, "because I have so many fond memories of that first record. Tommy and Vince and me all lived in an apartment together and I remember trying to copy [Mott the Hoople's] 'All the Young Dudes' writing 'On With the Show.' I remember we went to rehearsal and then we played at the Troubadour. It's hard to ever top those beautiful moments later. But then Shout At the Devil, we finally got more money and we had more ideas. It kind of added some steroids to the sound."

Neil was ready with an answer, however, selecting Crue's classic debut album "just because it was our first record together." The singer also notes a certain quality that record possesses, adding, "The songs are really raw but they're really good."

John 5, meanwhile, opts for Shout at the Devil. He recalls the black pentagram-adorned cover and the gatefold layout offering the initial impression. "Then you drop the needle and it's just like every song — every song — boom, boom, boom." On top of all of that, the finishing piece for the guitarist was all of the music videos from the songs on that album.

Elsewhere in the interview, Motley Crue talk about new music. They recently released "Dogs of War," their first song since John 5 officially joined the band. Sixx tells Trunk that the writing process was kickstarted by the yet-to-be-released song "Canceled" and it kept rolling from there.

