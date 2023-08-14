Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Names His 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

Asking someone to name their favorite albums of all time is a pretty daunting task. Motley Crue's Vince Neil was recently a guest on AXS TV's Stranded series, where he picked the five albums he would want to have with him if he was stranded on an island.

Unsurprisingly, most of Neil's picks came out before he was even a member of Motley Crue, with the exception of one selection, because he didn't specify one album by that particular artist. While his choices are mostly pretty popular rock 'n' roll staples, a couple of them may catch you off guard, given the sound of his own band.

At the end of the video, Neil suggested that if rock fans were stranded on a desert island, they take Motley Crue's latest box set, Crucial Crue, which features the five albums they released between 1981 and 1989 (Too Fast for Love; Shout at the Devil; Theatre of Pain; Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood).

Additionally, the vocalist added that Crue just recorded three new songs that haven't been shared yet.

"Those three, you might want to add to your playlist," he said smiling.

See the albums and the video below.

Motley Crue's next show will take place Aug. 16 in Tulsa, Okla., and then they have one more in the U.S. before taking a break. In November, the rockers will take their tour to Japan and Australia. See all of the upcoming dates on their website.

