The Band Nikki Sixx Says Motley Crue Would ‘Destroy the World’ With if They Toured Together

Motley Crue have had a really successful run touring with Def Leppard since it kicked off in the summer of 2022, but Nikki Sixx says there's another band he thinks Motley Crue would "destroy the world" with if they were to tour together.

Crue and Def Leppard first embarked on a North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in June of 2022. The pair have since taken the tour across the pond to Europe, where Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH played the opening slot.

It all starts again in the U.S. in August, with Alice Cooper tagging along this time around. While the members of Crue wait to get back on the road, Sixx opened up the floor for fans to ask him questions on social media a few days ago, and someone asked the bassist who he wants to tour with.

"I think us and Guns would destroy the world," Sixx responded, referring to fellow '80s rockers Guns N' Roses.

"That would be an awesome concert!" one person responded.

"If anyone should bring back the late '80s Sunset Strip experience it's you guys so make it happen!" another user wrote.

GN'R have been actively touring since Slash and Duff McKagan reunited with Axl Rose and the band in 2016. They've taken a handful of legendary acts on the road with them, including Alice in Chains, Lenny Kravitz and The Cult, and on their upcoming tour, they'll have Dirty Honey, Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders and Alice in Chains open for them again. But they've yet to embark on a co-headlining tour, so it's unclear how a tour with Crue would pan out if it were to happen.

Plus, that would also mean Rose and Vince Neil would have to have buried their 30-year-old hatchet.

Both Motley Crue Crue and Guns N' Roses will kick off the next leg of their respective tours on Aug. 5, with Crue starting in Syracuse, N.Y. and Guns in Montreal, Canada. Check out Motley Crue's itinerary here, and see all of GN'R's dates and who's opening at this location.