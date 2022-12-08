Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.

Dubbed "The World Tour," things will get underway Feb. 10 and 11 with the previously announced shows in Atlantic City before jetting off to Mexico City for a Feb. 18 show that will keep them in Mexico and South America for a run. Then in May, "The World Tour" heads to the U.K. and Europe for dates carrying over into the summer.

Finishing out their run, the acts will return stateside to play six newly announced shows in the U.S. this August starting Aug. 5 in Syracuse, New York. All the dates for the Live Nation-backed run are listed below.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

The new Motley Crue dates will also be the first to feature John 5 as a touring member of the band. The group announced earlier this year that Mick Mars, while remaining a member of Motley Crue, would be retiring from touring with John 5 coming on board to fill in.

Be sure to check out complete ticketing details in local markets including VIP offerings. You can get your tickets via both the Motley Crue and Def Leppard websites. It should also be noted that Citi is the official card of "The World Tour" and Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10AM local time through Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10PM local time. Visit the Citi Entertainment website for pre-sale details. All other tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10AM local time.

See the full 2023 for Motley Crue and Def Leppard's "The World Tour" below.

Motley Crue / Def Leppard / Alice Cooper New U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 5 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome

Aug. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Aug. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stadium

Previously Announced "World Tour" Dates Currently On Sale

Feb. 10 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Feb. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte

Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon Bolivar

Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

March 3 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

May 22 - Sheffield, U.K. @ Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany @ SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena Kraków

June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *

June 3 - Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *

June 9 - Hyvinkää, Finland @ RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ COPENHELL *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1 - London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 2 - Lytham, U.K. @ Lytham Festival *

July 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 - Glasgow, U.K. @ Hampden Park

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date

