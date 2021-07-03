Production continues to roll on the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, with video now surfacing online of actor Sebastian Stan behind the drum kit as Motley Crue rock star Tommy Lee.

Photos of the performance surfaced via the Daily Mail earlier this week, with Stan behind the kit during the shoot with the actors portraying his Motley Crue bandmates eventually joining him. However, video just surfaced on TikTok via poster laurenfromiowa from a set visit that shows Stan playing along to a song during a scene. You can check that out below.

The filming reportedly took place in Los Angeles this past Wednesday (June 30), with Stan sporting his fake tattoos and piercings mirroring the look of Lee during the era in which the rocker was still romantically linked to Pamela Anderson.

The upcoming eight episode series is expected to center on the drama surrounding the leaking of their sex tape back in 1995. Lily James has been cast as Anderson in the series, with Seth Rogen starring as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the sex tape from the couple's safe. The series also stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay and Nick Offerman.

While Lee and Anderson are both aware of the series, neither have been involved with the production or commented on the Hulu project. This would not be the first time that Lee has been the subject of a film, with Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) appearing as the drummer in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

Back in May, shots of Stan and James in character surfaced online teasing how both actors were able to pull off the look of Lee and Anderson. In June, another photo surfaced of the two actors recreating the couple's wedding scene. While no official date has been announced for the series, it's tentatively expected to arrive in 2022.