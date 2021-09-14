Tommy Lee Shares Reaction to Upcoming ‘Pam & Tommy’ Hulu Series

While Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson did not have a hand in the upcoming Pam & Tommy series for Hulu, the Motley Crue drummer did offer his reaction to the upcoming series while speaking with ET Online reporter Rachel Smith at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 12).

Lee stated that while he hasn't seen the series, he has had contact with actor Sebastian Stan who portrays Lee in the series. "I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, it's a really beautiful story," Lee stated. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

The drummer then added, "The story is actually cool, but what actually happened wasn't. But he tells me it's pretty wild."

When asked if he was surprised the story was being shared now, Lee stated, "Yeah, I feel like that was forever ago. It's a cool story and people need to know. It's cool. I'm stoked, it's cool."

Lee and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson wed on the beach in Mexico in 1995 and during their honeymoon the couple made a private sex tape that was eventually stolen from their residence and was eventually made public, becoming one of the first celebrity sex tapes. The series, which also stars Lily James, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay and more, reflects on the events that led up to the sex tape being stolen, sold and becoming a public sensation.

Hulu and the actors involved have done a solid job of building interest in the series by posting photos of their looks and special events in the couple's history and even some leaked filming of Stan drumming as Lee surfaced online as well in advance of the series.

Filming on the Pam & Tommy series took place over the summer, and while Hulu will eventually be the outlet for the limited-edition series, a premiere date has not been announced as of yet.