Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Pulls Real-Life Wiener Dog Out of His Pants Onstage

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee pulled a real-life dachshund, also known as "wiener dogs" due to their hot-dog like body shape, out of his pants onstage at a recent show on the Stadium Tour.

The stunt took place on Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles stop of the tour, where the drummer continued to reference the full-frontal nude selfie photo he shared on social media more than two weeks ago. The photo, which was originally shared on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (and now only remains on Twitter), was a direct violation of Instagram and Facebook's community guidelines, which restrict users from uploading photos of their uncensored genitals.

Lee later confessed to a crowd on Aug. 21 that this social media post was a result of a "bender" he had gone on as he declared, "Usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight it's equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's dick. C'mon, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let's go."

In his most recent onstage antic, the 59-year-old Motley Crue drummer again spoke of his viral nude post right before performing the piano ballad "Home Sweet Home."

“Some of you might’ve heard this before, but a couple of weeks ago we had a break on this tour and I went to some fuckin’ island in Bora Bora and I got fuckin’ loose, drunk as fuck, fuckin’ wobbler. I fuckin’ fell the fuck off. So what happened is I got all drunk, took a bunch of pictures of my dick, tossed them up on Instagram," Lee said to the Los Angeles audience, "And so I figured they took them down from Instagram, and you guys wanna see my wiener? You guys wanna see the shit? Is that a yeah? All right, let’s go. Let me show you my fuckin’ wiener. You ready? There it is."

As seen in the videos clips below, which Lee proudly shared on Twitter, he pulled an actual dachshund out of his pants, and it became evident to everyone that the dog had been tucked away inside the drummer's pants amid the entirety of his stage banter.

In one of the Twitter video clips, Lee wrote, "I always say when in doubt whip those wieners out!!! and by the way @peta no wieners were injured or harmed during this, both wieners were actually quite cozy snuggling."

The Stadium Tour comes to an end on Sept. 9 and tickets to the remaining shows can be purchased here.

