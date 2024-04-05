Five Finger Death Punch Drop ‘This Is the Way’ Featuring Late Rap Icon DMX

Five Finger Death Punch have just issued one of the most anticipated collaborations of 2024, pairing up with late rapper DMX on the song "This Is the Way" from their new deluxe edition of the AfterLife album.

According to guitarist Zoltan Bathory, "The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality.”

He adds, “He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as ‘the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages – an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real.”

Sadly, DMX died at the age of 50 back in 2021, but his legacy continues with the rapper now turning up on "This Is the Way" from Five Finger Death Punch.

“It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory,” says Bathory.

Five Finger Death Punch With DMX, "This Is the Way"

What Others Are Saying About the Five Finger Death Punch-DMX Collaboration?

In the lead up to the song's release, Five Finger Death Punch have been teasing the pairing by welcome some of hip-hop and rap's iconic artists and getting their reactions to the song.

"That guitar solo was fire. Yeah, they went hard," remarked Xzibit initially after hearing the song. He added, "Legendary respect to the late great DMX. It's an honor to hear this. To hear his energy and hear his vocals again is refreshing. Five Finger Death Punch is already a legendary status band. Putting those two together is really dope."

Cypress Hill's Sen Dog called DMX "Hall of Fame worthy," while noting the power of singer Ivan Moody's voice. "Definitely, definitely very impressed with both of the vocalists on the song. I don't think they overdo it with the song. They give you just enough touch and just enough feel both lyrically and musically. They give you just enough and it's a complete work of art," says the Cypress Hill legend.

"This shit done just punched me in the face and knocked me out," remarked Run-D.M.C.'s Darryl McDaniel. "It's thunder, it's lightning, it's the perfect storm of music."

He later added, "The record is very emotional, it's very musical, it's very well rounded .... It's very spiritual, but it's still aggressive. How did they pull this off?"

"That was dope as fuck," added Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli rapper ChaLi 2na. "To me, this is a smash. This is something that would be the best natural progression for DMX in my opinion. His voice was perfect for the instrumentation. The subject and everything just fit perfectly."

Five Finger Death Punch + DMX, "This Is the Way" Lyrics

This the way is the way it’s supposed to be

(Is this the way?)

This is the way that I say that it’s gonna be

(Is this the way?)

This is the way is the way it’s supposed to be

This is the way that I say that it’s gonna be Ya’ll heard it through the grapevine (what’s that?)

Expect I’m gonna take mine

Name of the game is get in where you fit in (what?)

Dog, I fit in at the beginning Cats livin - jumpin’ out the window

Where money go - yo right out the window

Where’s there’s rock and roll - I lock and load

Shut em down - open up a shop oh no I’m no angel - I’m no savior

And I’ve never been a saint

Well I know I’m not the devil

Cause I still can feel the pain Walk through fire and through brimstone

And there were no pearly gates

I’ll be sure to ask about it

Tell me Is this the way is the way it’s supposed to be?

This is the way that I say that it’s gonna be Let me go - back up off me

Dog got the cage - cats walk softly

Talk real lightly - scared to bite me

Scared to death to shoot me - scared to fight me In the street just playin’ the wrong game

Up in the real face saying the wrong thing

Real shit - this is how a dog get down

Hands in the air whenever dog hit town I’m no angel - I’m no savior

And I’ve never been a saint

Well I know I’m not the devil

Cause I still can feel the pain Walk through fire and through brimstone

And there were no pearly gates

I’ll be sure to ask about it

Tell me Is this the way is the way it’s supposed to be?

This is the way that I say that it’s gonna be I’m no angel - I’m no savior

And I’ve never been a saint

Well I know I’m not the devil

Cause I still can feel the pain Walk through fire and through brimstone

And there were no pearly gates

I’ll be sure to ask about it

Tell me Is this the way is the way it’s supposed to be?

What Else Is on Five Finger Death Punch's AfterLife Deluxe Edition?

While "This Is the Way" may be the centerpiece of the musical additions to the 2022 album, the AfterLife deluxe edition also comes with acoustic versions of "Judgement Day," "The End" and "Thanks for Asking."

The deluxe edition arrives today (April 5) and is currently available in multiple platforms.

It should also be noted that the Five Finger Death Punch schedule is filling up. The band will play spring shows in Europe with Metallica, as well as headlining shows with special guests Ice Nine Kills.

They've also got their own late summer headline run with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail joining them in North America.

All Five Finger Death Punch tour dates are on sale now.