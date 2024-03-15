17 New Rock + Metal Tours + Two Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 8-14, 2024)

Jason Kempin / Tim Mosenfelder / Scott Legato, Getty Images

Another week, another batch of concerts and festivals, with 17 new rock and metal tours to announce and two more festivals.

As the photo tips, Slash, Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch are just a few of the acts with new tour dates. Slash, who just announced a star-studded blues album, will be fronting the traveling S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival this summer with a wide array of blues artists joining him.

Breaking Benjamin will be co-headlining shows with Staind and support from Daughtry. And Five Finger Death Punch are paired up with Marilyn Manson, who will be making his stage return on the upcoming run that also features Slaughter to Prevail.

There's also some great '90s alt-rock love in the air, with Better Than Ezra announcing shows and Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket pairing up for a co-headline run. Plus, Weezer are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled "Blue" album debut with Dinosaur Jr. and Flaming Lips.

Plus, there are two smaller festival events going on as well. See who's playing when, how you can get tickets and decide how you want to spend your concert dollars below.

311

Brian Bowen Smith
Tour Dates: July 20 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: AWOLNATION, Neon Trees
Ticketing Info

A Skylit Drive

Tragic Hero Records
Tour Dates: March 17 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: The Bunny, The Bear, Everyone Dies in Utah, Silent Theory, VRSTY, Outlier
Ticketing Info

Better Than Ezra

Robby Klein
Tour Dates: May 3 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Exhumed

Relapse Records
Tour Dates: May 8 - 16
Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Morbikon
Ticketing Info

Fallujah

Stephanie Cabral
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: Persefone, Vulvodynia and Dawn of Ouroboros
Ticketing Info

Five Finger Death Punch / Marilyn Manson

Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: Slaughter to Prevail
Ticketing Info

John Fogerty

Tom Craig
Tour Dates: June 2 - Sept. 11
Support Acts: George Thorogood, Hearty Har
Ticketing Info

Gin Blossoms / Toad the Wet Sprocket

David “Doc” Abbott / Chris Orwig
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 24
Support Acts: Vertical Horizon
Ticketing Info

David J

It's Alive Media
Tour Dates: May 3 - 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

New Found Glory

Elena De Soto
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Sincere Engineer
Notes: Celebrating 20 Years of Catalyst
Ticketing Info

Nothing But Thieves

Live Nation
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Sports Team
Ticketing Info

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jimmy Fontaine
Tour Dates: May 6 - June 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Slash

Gene Kirkland
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Keb Mo, Jackie Vernon, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Slash Says He Wants Upcoming Solo Tour to 'Have a Message'

Staind / Breaking Benjamin

Maria Ives, Loudwire / Scott Legato, Getty Images / Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: Daughtry, Lakeview
Ticketing Info

Virginity / The Dreaded Laramie

Atom Splitter PR (2) / SmartPunk Records
Tour Dates: April 19 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Wallows

Atlantic Records
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Benee
Ticketing Info

Weezer

Brendan Walter
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.
Notes: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled "Blue" album
Ticketing Info

 

Also of Note:

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images
* Dropkick Murphys will headline the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert taking place May 18 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pa. Oliver Anthony, Tim Montana, Nikki Lake, Ricochet and Rick Monroe and the Hitmen are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info

*Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots and Barenaked Ladies will headline the 2024 Rock the Locks Festival, talking place Oct. 4-6 in Umatilla, Ore. Tim Montana, Eclipse, Sponge, Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd, Winger, Steelheart, Josey Scott, Philip Phillips, Warrant and Chase the Bear are among the other acts playing.
Ticketing Info

