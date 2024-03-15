17 New Rock + Metal Tours + Two Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 8-14, 2024)
Another week, another batch of concerts and festivals, with 17 new rock and metal tours to announce and two more festivals.
As the photo tips, Slash, Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch are just a few of the acts with new tour dates. Slash, who just announced a star-studded blues album, will be fronting the traveling S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival this summer with a wide array of blues artists joining him.
Breaking Benjamin will be co-headlining shows with Staind and support from Daughtry. And Five Finger Death Punch are paired up with Marilyn Manson, who will be making his stage return on the upcoming run that also features Slaughter to Prevail.
There's also some great '90s alt-rock love in the air, with Better Than Ezra announcing shows and Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket pairing up for a co-headline run. Plus, Weezer are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled "Blue" album debut with Dinosaur Jr. and Flaming Lips.
Plus, there are two smaller festival events going on as well. See who's playing when, how you can get tickets and decide how you want to spend your concert dollars below.
311
Tour Dates: July 20 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: AWOLNATION, Neon Trees
Ticketing Info
A Skylit Drive
Tour Dates: March 17 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: The Bunny, The Bear, Everyone Dies in Utah, Silent Theory, VRSTY, Outlier
Ticketing Info
Better Than Ezra
Tour Dates: May 3 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Exhumed
Tour Dates: May 8 - 16
Support Acts: Skeletal Remains, Morbikon
Ticketing Info
Fallujah
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: Persefone, Vulvodynia and Dawn of Ouroboros
Ticketing Info
Five Finger Death Punch / Marilyn Manson
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: Slaughter to Prevail
Ticketing Info
John Fogerty
Tour Dates: June 2 - Sept. 11
Support Acts: George Thorogood, Hearty Har
Ticketing Info
Gin Blossoms / Toad the Wet Sprocket
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 24
Support Acts: Vertical Horizon
Ticketing Info
David J
Tour Dates: May 3 - 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
New Found Glory
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Sincere Engineer
Notes: Celebrating 20 Years of Catalyst
Ticketing Info
Nothing But Thieves
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Sports Team
Ticketing Info
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Tour Dates: May 6 - June 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Slash
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Keb Mo, Jackie Vernon, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: Slash Says He Wants Upcoming Solo Tour to 'Have a Message'
Staind / Breaking Benjamin
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: Daughtry, Lakeview
Ticketing Info
Virginity / The Dreaded Laramie
Tour Dates: April 19 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Wallows
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Benee
Ticketing Info
Weezer
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.
Notes: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled "Blue" album
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Dropkick Murphys will headline the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert taking place May 18 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pa. Oliver Anthony, Tim Montana, Nikki Lake, Ricochet and Rick Monroe and the Hitmen are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
*Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots and Barenaked Ladies will headline the 2024 Rock the Locks Festival, talking place Oct. 4-6 in Umatilla, Ore. Tim Montana, Eclipse, Sponge, Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd, Winger, Steelheart, Josey Scott, Philip Phillips, Warrant and Chase the Bear are among the other acts playing.
Ticketing Info
