Slash Says He Wants Upcoming Solo Tour to ‘Have a Message’

Hours after announcing the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival tour in support of his upcoming solo record Orgy of the Damned, Slash joined Loudwire Nights (March 12) to chat about what fans can expect.

"We're going to give some of the proceeds to different organizations that are supporting, you know, inclusion," Slash told host Chuck Armstrong. "Solidarity is a great word for it, just trying to erase some of the divide that's happening with people."

Slash said he is drawn to organizations and charities that are doing a lot of different things and that stand out from the norm.

"I really wanted to have this tour have a little bit of a message and make it all inclusive, that kind of thing."

Last week on March 7, Slash also joined Loudwire Nights to talk about Orgy of the Damned. He brought up the history of blues and soul and how it grew in the face of divisiveness and segregation.

It makes sense, then, for him to launch a tour in support of erasing divisiveness; in fact, the name of the tour stands for "Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance."

This was something Chuck brought up when Slash came back on the show.

"I just thought that this was a good vehicle to go out and try and do something," Slash said, "but yeah, it actually is like part and parcel of the same thing, you know?"

Listen to Slash on Loudwire Nights — March 7, 2024

Slash, S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 Tour Dates

July 05 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

July 06 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater *

July 08 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

July 10 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

July 12 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino *

July 13 - Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre *

July 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

July 17 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

July 19 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

July 21 - Terre Haute, Indiana @ The Mill #

July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

July 24 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts #

July 25 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center $

July 27 - Windsor, ON, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars $

July 28 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage $

July 30 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Aug. 01 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion $

Aug. 04 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 $

Aug. 05 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

Aug. 07 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Aug. 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

Aug. 10 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park ^

Aug. 11 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

Aug. 13 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater +

Aug. 14 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^^

Aug. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ Kingfish, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

