The Music Scene Slash Thinks Is More ‘Vibrant’ Than Rock Today

Slash may has spent most of his life in the rock scene, but the guitar great says there's another music scene that he feels is more "vibrant" than rock these days, and it just so happens his latest album celebrates that style of music. We're talking about the blues, and Slash says that diving into his more blues-centric Orgy of the Damned album has him excited about what he's seeing in the blues genre.

He told MNPR Magazine, "I love what's going on in the blues scene. It's really vibrant right now. I wish the rock scene was similar. [Laughs] The blues scene's great. I think there's a lot of really exciting players in that area."

"I see that there is some — a lot of kids that are doing rock and roll on their own now, away from the record companies and away from all the bullshit that was going on in the '90s and in the first decade of the millennium," he continued. "They're creating their own music for themselves. No one's trying to make money from it. No one's trying to get a big record deal. No one's ambitions are limos and fucking hot chicks — it's all about the music, and it's really important because I think that's what's gonna bring the rock scene back around. And that rock scene will always be there. Anyway, but so that's sort of cool."

Slash's Latest Album

Earlier this month, the Guns N' Roses guitar great issued his latest solo album, Orgy of the Damned. It's a star-studded set featuring such name guest players as Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Brian Johnson, Demi Lovato, Dorothy, Paul Rodgers, Iggy Pop, Chris Robinson, Beth Hart and Tash Neal, the latter of whom is fronting Slash's solo band on tour this year.

Speaking of the tour, Slash is starting a blues-centric solo tour in July that will feature a rotating list of performers. The Warren Haynes Band, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson are among those who will provide support. Dates can be found via Slash's website.

What Slash Is Listening to Now

Also within the chat, Slash revealed a few of his current listening favorites. "All things considered, I'm still listening, more or less, to a lot of the artists I've been listening to," he explained.

READ MORE: Slash Names His Favorite Current Metal Bands

"The new Black Crowes record's great, the new Queens of the Stone Age record's great. And there's a couple other ones. So it's nothing super new and exciting, but there is new records coming out that I'm listening to."

Slash Speaks With MNPR Magazine