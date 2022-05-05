With summer quickly approaching, Texas metalcore outfit Memphis May Fire have announced a tour of the United States (in addition to a quick stop in Canada), bringing From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate along for the ride. The tour is in partnership with SiriusXM Octane and Live Nation.

The tour kicks off with a show set for June 26 in Charlotte, N.C., before making its way up the East Coast, across the Midwest, down the West Coast, and finally finishing up near where it started with a performance in Nashville, Tenn., set for Aug 3. All concert dates, cities and venues are listed below.

The tour comes in support of Memphis May Fire’s seventh studio album Remade In Misery, which drops June 3 via Rise Records. The record is the follow-up to 2018’s Broken, which featured hit tracks including “The Old Me” and “Heavy Is the Weight (feat. Andy Mineo).”

The metalcore mainstays aren’t the only band on the bill supporting new music, as Rain City Drive recently released singles “Dream" and “Cutting It Close.” From Ashes to New will likely support new material as well, including all three volumes of their Quarantine Chronicles series of EPs.

Tickets and VIP packages are set to go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10AM local time. See below for all showtimes, dates and venues and click here for ticketing info.

Memphis May Fire Featuring AJ Channer, "Only Human"

Memphis May Fire 2022 Tour Dates

June 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

June 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave

June 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

June 28 - New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

June 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

June 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theatre

July 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

July 03 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

July 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

July 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

July 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

July 09 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

July 11 - Denver, Colo.@ Oriental Theater

July 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

July 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Grand at the Complex (no From Autumn To Ashes)

July 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Croc (no From Autumn To Ashes)

July 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom (no From Autumn To Ashes)

July 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre (no From Autumn To Ashes)

July 19 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall

July 20 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

July 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma Side Stage

July 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford at Virgin

July 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent

July 26 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom

July 27 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

July 28 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 30 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

July 31 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

Aug. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Aug. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East