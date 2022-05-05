Memphis May Fire Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With From Ashes to New + More
With summer quickly approaching, Texas metalcore outfit Memphis May Fire have announced a tour of the United States (in addition to a quick stop in Canada), bringing From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate along for the ride. The tour is in partnership with SiriusXM Octane and Live Nation.
The tour kicks off with a show set for June 26 in Charlotte, N.C., before making its way up the East Coast, across the Midwest, down the West Coast, and finally finishing up near where it started with a performance in Nashville, Tenn., set for Aug 3. All concert dates, cities and venues are listed below.
The tour comes in support of Memphis May Fire’s seventh studio album Remade In Misery, which drops June 3 via Rise Records. The record is the follow-up to 2018’s Broken, which featured hit tracks including “The Old Me” and “Heavy Is the Weight (feat. Andy Mineo).”
The metalcore mainstays aren’t the only band on the bill supporting new music, as Rain City Drive recently released singles “Dream" and “Cutting It Close.” From Ashes to New will likely support new material as well, including all three volumes of their Quarantine Chronicles series of EPs.
Tickets and VIP packages are set to go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10AM local time. See below for all showtimes, dates and venues and click here for ticketing info.
Memphis May Fire Featuring AJ Channer, "Only Human"
Memphis May Fire 2022 Tour Dates
June 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
June 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave
June 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
June 28 - New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
June 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
June 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theatre
July 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
July 03 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot
July 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
July 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
July 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
July 09 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman
July 11 - Denver, Colo.@ Oriental Theater
July 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
July 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Grand at the Complex (no From Autumn To Ashes)
July 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Croc (no From Autumn To Ashes)
July 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom (no From Autumn To Ashes)
July 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre (no From Autumn To Ashes)
July 19 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall
July 20 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
July 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soma Side Stage
July 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford at Virgin
July 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent
July 26 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom
July 27 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s
July 28 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
July 30 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
July 31 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham
Aug. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Aug. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East