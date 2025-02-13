Matty Mullins joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Feb. 12) to help fans get ready for the release of Memphis May Fire's new album, Shapeshifter, out on March 28.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"We're really stoked about how it came out and stoked to give everybody the album as a full package, even though a lot of the songs have had their own spotlight to be digested," Mullins told host Chuck Armstrong.

"I think having been a band that didn't really have much just handed to us, every press opportunity, every tour, every post on social media, it's exciting and there's a sense of gratitude attached to it. I feel so thankful."

Shapeshifter marks Memphis May Fire's eighth full-length and their first since 2022's Remade in Misery. For Mullins, as excited as he is to release the record, he admits he's not feeling much anxiety.

"These days, I don't even have time to be anxious anymore," he shared.

"I sing for Anberlin, too, so [my preparation] for the release of Shapeshifter will be being on tour with Anberlin for the 20 years of Never Take Friendship Personal tour."

Mullins said he's happy to be busy and views that as a good thing, otherwise he'd find himself constantly wondering "what if" about Shapeshifter.

"It's good to be busy and to be focused," he said.

"Right now, as a person, I am really focused on trying to be present in the moment and trying to feel things as they're happening."

What Else Did Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's like reflecting on major milestones in his career, like playing Soundwave with Metallica

Why he's excited to tour with Memphis May Fire in support of Shapeshifter

How there's "something" taking shape this year that he can't talk about — but for fans who are wondering if he'll be "part of" some certain things, the answer is yes

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Matty Mullins joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Feb. 12