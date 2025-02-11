Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante + Mike Stringer Get Ready For New Album, Massive Show at Wembley With Linkin Park

"Everything that we release is a moment in time."

On Monday night's Loudwire Nights (Feb. 10), Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer joined Chuck Armstrong to dive into the upcoming release of their sophomore LP, Tsunami Sea. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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LaPlante and Stringer were open about how weird it was creating their debut album, Eternal Blue, via Zoom in the midst of the global pandemic.

With Tsunami Sea, things are feeling much different.

"It feels nice to have a more traditional roll out," Stringer admitted.

"Eternal Blue is us kind of winging it."

LaPlante definitely concurred, noting how different Tsunami Sea has been for Spiritbox.

"There's less anxiety when you feel more in control," she said. "You're not just being taken by the tide, but you're driving instead of being in the passenger seat of what the world was able to do and not do during being completely shut down."

And in some ways, Tsunami Sea feels like a new start for Spiritbox.

"That record is a moment in time," Stringer said about Eternal Blue.

"The moment it's released, it's not ours anymore ... Even though we had nothing but time with Eternal Blue because of certain aspects of the way of the world, I felt like it needed to be done because there was just so much riding on it."

READ MORE: Win a Trip to London to See Linkin Park + Spiritbox at Wembley Stadium

Stringer said they felt a lot of pressure with that album because it was their debut full-length, and though they still feel pressure with Tsunami Sea, it's different.

"You've earned the time and you've earned to be able to sit there and create and make sure this is the best body of work possible."

What Else Did Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante + Mike Stringer Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like getting the call that they were offered the opening spot on Linkin Park's massive show at Wembley Stadium in London: "We were all together at our tour manager's wedding in Vegas ... We're like, 'Don't say anything to him, but we have to decide this right now.'"

Why they loved collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion: "It was a two-day turnaround and we did it all through email and Dropbox. She was great and she had so much feedback. She really was insightful on a lot of things."

What they're thinking about related to future collaborations: "It's a goal — maybe not now, but later on — to collaborate. What Bad Omens did with their CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST] record, where they were making music with their friends, that's really something I would love to do."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, Feb. 10; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.