It's turning into quite the year for rock and metal fans to see some of their favorite acts on the big and home screens. We'e already had Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, Billy Idol Should Be Dead and the heart-wrenching Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer documentary roll out in recent months and now we've got five more rock and metal related films that should be on your radar.

Each of these movies take a closer look at some of the biggest names in music, but the approaches are a little different. We've got two concert centric films, two streaming documentaries and yet a third film that's using the adventures of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pop-punk band to inspire the narrative of the original comedy.

All five of these films will be rolling out over the next two months, so here's your chance to get prepared for what's to come and make sure you don't miss out.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear

Release Date: Aug. 13

Where Can I See It? Hulu and Disney+

What's It About? Though the film spends a solid amount of time on Travis Barker's 2008 plane crash and the aftermath of his life through a redemptive journey of determination, it's also a deeper dive into the drummer's career. It takes you from his early days of being a trash collector to joining Blink-182 all the way through to his current marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

The film also features guest appearances by Questlove, the late Taylor Hawkins and Tommy Lee.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear Trailer

Nimrods - A Green Day Comedy

Release Date: Aug. 14

Where Can I See It? In movie theaters with a wide release beginning Aug. 14. Tickets are currently on sale.

What's It About? Green Day produced and made a guest appearance in Nimrods, which is loosely based on experiences from their own touring lives. The film centers on the fictional band The Analog Dogs, a trio of teens who set off on a cross-country journey believing a prank call that they had been selected to open a show for Green Day. What follows is a road trip adventure that helps define who they are and who they want to be.

Who's in the Cast? Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust play the central trio in the film, while the rest of the cast includes Mckenna Grace, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and more.

Nimrods - A Green Day Comedy Trailer

READ MORE: The 15 Best Rock + Metal Films of the 1990s

Ghost, 2 Big To Rig

Release Date: Aug. 26

Where Can I See It? In movie theaters, with a limited theatrical release beginning Aug. 26. Tickets are currently on sale.

What's It About? Unlike Rite Here Rite Now that contained a narrative arc, Ghost's 2 Big To Rig is more of a concert film. Recorded over two sold-out nights in Mexico City, it's viewed as the definitive document of the band's epic Skeletour. While most of the attention is focused on the live performance, viewers also get a peek behind the scenes with some backstage access to show how it all comes together.

Ghost, 2 Big to Rig Trailer

Neil Peart: No One's Disciple

Release Date: Sept. 16

Where Can I See It?: The documentary about the late Rush drummer Neil Peart debuts on Sept. 16 at the Toronto International Film Festival. After that, it will receive its television debut on Canada's CBC on Sept. 23 as part of The Passionate Eye series.

What's It About?: Directed by Scott McFayden and Sam Dunn (Metal: A Headbanger's Journey, BangerTV), the film documents Peart's early struggles as a musician followed by his meteoric rise to fame as a member of Rush. The film also features Rush vets Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson teaming up with Stewart Copeland, Danny Carey, Chad Smith and Gavin Harrison for a tribute.

A trailer has not been released.

Mike Lawrie, Getty Images Neil Peart

Linkin Park: Unshatter

Release Date: Sept. 30

Where Can I See It? In theaters on Sept. 30 for a limited run. Tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 13.

What's It About? This is primarily a concert film, with Linkin Park's 2024 Sao Paulo show serving as the centerpiece. The film, directed by the band's turntablist Joe Hahn, also offers insight into band's journey coming back and reclaiming their spot in the music world after the 2017 death of Chester Bennington and subsequent hiatus. It's a look at loss, resilience and creative reinvention as Linkin Park started laying out their return through the From Zero album, which began with a special livestream introduction to the new lineup, and the corresponding tour.

Linkin Park: Unshatter Trailer

Below, see our picks for the 30 Best Rock + Metal Films of the 2000s and 2010s.

Best Rock + Metal Dramatic Movies of the 2000s These movies rock! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire