The Warning Travis Barker’s Daughter Gave Him Before 2008 Plane Crash

While doing press for his new documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, the Blink-182 drummer has revealed that his daughter Alabama had a premonition about the fateful 2008 flight that claimed the lives of several tour companions and left Barker with burns on over 65 percent of his body.

What Did Travis Barker's Daughter Tell Him Prior to His Plane Crash?

While appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Barker revealed that he had been content at home spending family time with his children and even asked his manager one day prior if there was a way to call off the show. But he was told by the manager that doing so so close to the date was not something they should do.

Then something happened that truly had him shook. He recalled the hysterics his daughter was going through as he prepared to leave for the show. “I say bye to ‘Bama. She’s young at the time. She’s three or four years old [nearly 2 years and 9 months at the time of the crash]. She’s like, ‘Dad, don’t go!’ She’s bawling and she doesn’t usually do that. She’s like, ‘The roof’s gonna come off’ and I’m like, ‘What is she talking about?’”

Though it did leave him a little uneasy, the drummer says he made it to the show and they played without incident. But as the crew was anxious to get back home to Los Angeles from South Carolina, Barker arranged for a "super last-minute" private plane to fly them back earlier.

When the plane arrived, Barker took note of the foggy conditions and the small size of the plane and expressed his concern. He called his father, showed him what the plane looked like and shared, "‘Pa, I have an awful feeling … like, I just don’t know. This plane’s small, I feel weird.'”

What Travis Barker Says Now in Reflection

Reflecting back on that day, Barker told Shetty, "I knew. I knew something feels off. I even told my dad if something happens to me, please make sure my kids are taken care of. I was saying way too much. All the signs were there."

READ MORE: Why Travis Barker Stopped Flying Again in the Middle of Blink-182 Tour

"Now older me would just say, 'I think I'm not gonna get on the plane.' Everything was there and I never felt like that before."

Where to Watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' Documentary

The Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear documentary is set to arrive on Aug. 13 via Hulu and Disney+.

While the devastating plane crash is part of the documentary, the film also takes a closer look at Barker's life and career trajectory from his start in Blink-182 through to his current relationship with wife Kourtney Kardashian and the decision to once again return to the skies years after the crash.

Filming took place primarily between 2017 and 2026 and some of the guest cameos speaking about Travis and his life include The Roots drummer Questlove, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Motley Crue's Tommy Lee.

Check out the trailer below.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear Trailer

Below, see 30 photos that reflect Travis Barker's tattoo transformation from throughout the years.

