Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian Share Holiday Photos With Baby Rocky

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have shared some of their holiday merriment with the extended Kardashian family and their pics include some of the first photos that we've seen of their youngest child Rocky.

Posting to Instagram, the first slide showcases some of Kourtney's extended family. She's viewed with her arm around her son Reign Disick, while Travis is spotted holding infant son Rocky, whose face is obscured by a heart emoji.

The couple have rarely shared photos of their youngest and while Rocky appears in a second photo with Travis, once again his face is obscured in order for the media friendly couple to maintain some privacy concerning their youngest. However, it is a very wholesome pic of Travis and Rocky shot from behind glancing at the row of hung red Christmas stockings representing members of the family.

Other family members in the group photo include Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and son Landon Barker, Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, her eldest son Mason Disick and family friend Carl Dawson.

Though just posted on Dec. 30, Kardashian's photo appears to be part of a larger family gathering. Kourtney captioned the photos, "Twas the night before Christmas." In the grouping of photos, we also see Kendall Jenner stepping up to the mic, a posed photo with Kourtney and Landon Barker, Kourtney with sister Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian family and friends.

Though this party seems festive and tame, it's a far cry from the mayhem from Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian's recent video for "Santa Baby" just released ahead of the holiday.

The clip features Kim donning a blonde wig and crawling along the floor of an excessively crazy dysfunctional Christmas party with a great reveal at the end. Keeping things in the family, Travis Barker produced the song.

Travis Barker in 2025

At present, it looks like Travis Barker may get to spend more time at home in 2025. Barker has been part of Blink-182's tour support for their One More Time album that included a reunion with Tom DeLonge. But at present, only one date appears on Blink-182's tour schedule for 2025 with the band set to headline the When We Were Young festival on Oct. 18 in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Why Travis Barker Stopped Flying in the Middle of Blink-182 Tour

That could change as new tours get announced, but it's also possible that the always busy Barker could have some time to pursue more production and management opportunities this year if the band is taking a break.