With 19 studio albums to their name, Rush have explored a great deal of their catalog log, to the point where even the least played song off each LP, in many cases, still has high count.

From the 1974 self-titled debut — and lone record with drummer John Rutsey — through their final work in 2012's Clockwork Angels, the Rush catalog offers a impressive range in style and songcraft. From their hard rockin' Led Zeppelin-loving origins to an increasingly ambitious prog outfit crafting multi-part side-long epics to radio-friendly and thought-provoking to new wave and art rock, the Canadian power trio (now a foursome onstage on their Fifty Something reunion tour with new members Anika Nilles and Loren Gold) have always done one thing, which is push themselves.

READ MORE: Rush Perform With All-Star Drummers for Neil Peart Documentary

Prog bands also have a natural tendency to dig deeper into their discographies, with the benefit of a die-hard fanbase being familiar with deep cuts. Playing 20 to 30 songs or so a night also left Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart a lot of room to dust off some old favorites.

Still, you'll find a small handful of songs that have been played less than 10 times total live. And, for fun, we've included the date of the last time Rush played these songs. Maybe you were at one of the shows!

Keep scrolling to see those song stats!

The Least Played Song Off All 19 Rush Albums Most of the least played songs off these Rush albums have actually been played quite a lot!

All stats provided by setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

See which Rush songs made the cut on our list of The Best Prog Rock Song of Each Year Since 1969, directly below:

The Best Prog Rock Song of Each Year Since 1969 Keep scrolling to see which prog rock song reigns supreme for each year from 1969 to 2025! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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