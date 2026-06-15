Rush have shared a message to their fans on social media following their first four reunion shows in the Los Angeles area last week.

The band's Fifty Something tour kicked off June 7 with four performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. These concerts marked the band's first tour in 11 years as well as their first with new drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold.

The group shared a message to fans in a social media post yesterday (June 14) thanking them for their support thus far:

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this week so effin’ amazing! For embracing Anika and Loren so profoundly. To Aimee Mann for joining us on Time Stand Still in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality. We are forever grateful #RushFansRule See you in Mexico City next!

Within those four shows, Rush switched up the setlist a great deal, playing their iconic album 2112 in its entirety during the second night, Moving Pictures in full the third night and dusted off a handful of other tracks during the fourth ("The Pass," "The Anarchist," "A Farewell to Kings").

READ MORE: 5 Bands We Never Thought Would Reunite, But Did

Nilles has received many supportful comments from fellow musicians, including longtime Rush fan and fellow drummer Mike Portnoy.

"You absolutely NAILED IT!" he wrote in a comment on one of Nilles' Instagram posts last week.

"I cannot fathom the emotions that you must’ve been feeling…just watching on YouTube I had goosebumps and tears throughout the entire show! You honored Neil [Peart], Geddy [Lee] and Alex [Lifeson] (and the music and the fans) with every ounce of your being and I am so happy they chose you! Can’t wait to witness this in person sometime this summer…Huge Congrats."

Rush's next two performances are set for this Thursday (June 18) and Saturday (June 2) in Mexico City. Then they'll head to Texas a few days later and spend the rest of 2026 playing shows in the U.S. and Canada. See all of their upcoming dates on their website.

Check out all the other big rock and metal artists touring throughout the rest of the year in our tour guide below.