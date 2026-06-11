Rush drummer Anika Nilles detailed her preparation regimen for the band’s recently launched Fifty Something reunion tour, explaining how the prog rock legends’ catalog forced her to alter her usual practice routine.

Nilles discussed the process in a new interview with Rick Beato, which you can watch below.

READ MORE: Watch Anika Nilles' Full Drum Performance From Rush Tour Kickoff

How Rush Forced Anika Nilles to Prepare in a 'Completely Different Way'

When asked how she learned so many Rush songs in preparation for the tour, Nilles responded bluntly, “I have no idea.”

She continued: “Sometimes I was sitting there and thought, 'I have no idea how I'm learning that,' but somehow it's working because I learned those songs in a completely different way. My preparation was so different to how I prepare myself usually.”

Nilles then explained her typical preparation process and why it wouldn’t work for Rush. “Usually I just listen, then I make a quick chart for myself to have it visually in front of my eyes and then I just listen, read and play. And I figured with this, it doesn't work right. So sometimes you cannot really write it out because a lot of it is also kind of a feeling."

“And technically you can write it out, but I would have spent so much time with just that," she added, "And I thought, I don't have that time. I just have to listen, make chunks for myself and just learn it step by step and then this is how I did it. But just memorizing all the parts is one thing and then learning the feeling is a different thing.”

Watch Rick Beato's Interview With Anika Nilles

How Rush 'Started a Little Bit Together From Scratch' With Anika Nilles

Stepping into the role of the late Neil Peart, one of the most accomplished and beloved drummers in music history, was no small feat for Nilles — especially considering Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson had about 50 years of experience on her with the Rush catalog. But after connecting with the band via Lee’s bass tech, John “Scully” McIntosh, Nilles threw herself into the challenge.

“I was diving directly into the Rush rabbit hole and just listened to everything I could catch — the music, videos, interviews, live shows, everything you can find online, basically, just to get to know the songs a bit better,” she said. “Because I just knew a bunch and also not in detail. So I started my whole research, but we also prepared, I think, six or seven songs for the first rehearsal. And as I got those titles, I was just focusing on those songs because they have a huge catalog.”

Nilles said that Rush’s nearly 11-year break from touring helped level the playing field as they began rehearsals.

“We all kind of started a little bit together from scratch,” she explained. “I mean, they didn't really start from scratch, but as a trio, we had to find a way to come together. And it's one thing when you come into a band and everyone knows everything and it's just like playing, it’s smooth because they're doing it every day onstage and you're the newbie [who] has to adjust and learn all this. It didn't feel like that. So it was also taking the pressure a little bit away because they're kind of like, ‘Okay, how does this go?’ ‘Cause they hadn't played it in 10 years. Definitely took the pressure a little bit off my shoulders.”

READ MORE: Rush Deliver Surprise-Filled Second Show With Even More Rarities

Needless to say, the preparation paid off, as Rush’s first two comeback shows have earned rave reviews, with particular praise for Nilles’ masterful drumming.

The Fifty Something reunion tour continues on Thursday in Los Angeles, with dates booked through April 2027.

See photos from opening night of Rush's Fifty Something reunion tour below:

