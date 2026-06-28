Rush Issue Video Apology + Explanation for Postponed Texas Show

Last Wednesday (June 24), Rush faced a major hiccup in their Fifty Something reunion tour when they announced that that night’s kickoff to their four-night residency at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX needed to be “rescheduled for . . . July 2” due to “travel and border-related delays.” Now, bassist/keyboardist/vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson have shared a video apology and explanation for the postponed Texas show.

Rush’s Apology + Explanation for Texas Show Postponement

This past Friday (June 26), Rush posted the following statement to their Facebook and Instagram accounts:

Thank you all for understanding! We can count on one hand how many shows we had to cancel or postpone in our 50+ year career. It’s not in our nature to do so but sometimes things happen that are completely out of our control. We appreciate y’all! Now let’s rock Dallas Fort Worth!

Alongside it, Lee and Lifeson appeared in a roughly minute-long video (shot at Dickies Arena) in which they offered more details and gratitude regarding the situation and fans’ understanding of the setback.

“We’re finally here,” Lee began. “We want to sincerely apologize to all those people that were inconvenienced by the mishap that happened coming into the country with our gear that caused us to have to postpone that first show. We feel terrible about that.”

Lifeson agreed, after which Lee asked Lifeson: “What do you have to say about that?”

“Well, I feel terrible about that, but what can you do? It’s one of those things. The trucks didn’t get here. Eventually, they did. Everything’s set up, as you can see, and it’s gonna be great. We’re gonna make it up on a great last show next week,” Lifeson explained.

Then, Lee joked: “So we’ve got four shows we’re excited about, and the postponement show we’re going to make even less mistakes than we normally do.”

“Well, I don’t know about,” Lifeson added as they both laughed.

“Anyway,” Lee continued, “Again, heartfelt apologies to those that came from far and wide to see these shows and were unable to stay. We hope you can come to another show.”

“See you soon. Love you,” Lifeson concluded as he and Lee waved at the camera.

You can see Rush’s initial postponement post – plus their apology video – below:

To the band’s point, even people who traveled great distances for the June 24 performance have reacted to the postponement and aforementioned apology/explanation with compassion and excitement.

For instance, one Facebook user replied to the video: “In my 48 years of attending live events this was the THIRD concert I’ve shown up for only to find out it’s been canceled. Flew in from NorCal & thankfully Delta Air Lines, Marriott & Texas BBQ & bourbon made everything…”agreeable”. See y’all in YYZ in August!”

Likewise, someone on Instagram responded: “I flew in for the show and will have to miss the make up show. I totally understand tho. Am disappointed but life happens!!”

Fortunately, Rush’s actual first performance at Dickies Arena went well on June 26, with them pulling out classics such as “Limelight,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Red Barchetta,” “YYZ,” “Working Man” and “The Garden” (per setlist.fm). The remaining three nights are still scheduled for tonight (June 28), June 30 and July 2, and from there, Lee, Lifeson, touring drummer Anika Nilles and touring keyboardist Loren Gold will head to Illinois, New York and Ontario, Canada before traveling to many other parts of North America.

READ MORE: Rush Share Message to Fans After First 4 Reunion Shows in Los Angeles

How Has Rush’s Fifty Something Tour Been Going?

Unsurprisingly, Rush’s Fifty Something tour has been matching – if not exceeding – fans’ expectations since it began at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles earlier this month.

As Loudwire wrote back on June 8, Rush’s inaugural Fifty Something show saw Lee declaring: “We're here for so many reasons. We're here to celebrate over 50 years of music that [Alex Lifeson], myself and the great Neil Peart made together. We're here to pay tribute to Neil." They also opened with “Xanadu” (from 1977’s A Farewell to Kings) for the first time ever (according to setlist.fm) and all four nights of their Kia Forum stint featured Aimee Mann reprising her role as Lee’s singing partner on “Time Stand Stills” from 1987’s Hold Your Fire.

Cumulatively, their subsequent stops at the Kia Forum, Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and Dickies Arena found them doing rarities such as “The Analog Kid,” “Leave That Thing Alone” and “The Trees.” They also played Moving Pictures in full (as well as “2112”), and they shared the following message of gratitude on June 14 (following the end of their four-night residency at the Kia Forum):

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this week so effin’ amazing! For embracing Anika and Loren so profoundly. To Aimee Mann for joining us on Time Stand Still in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality. We are forever grateful #RushFansRule See you in Mexico City next!

As noted above, Rush’s Fifty Something tour is showing no signs of slowing down, as they’ve got dozens of gigs booked throughout the world until the end of April 2027. You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here!

So, are you seeing Rush on tour this summer? Let us know!