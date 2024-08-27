Here are five bands we never thought would reunite, but did.

There are two general outcomes that can happen to a band — they may break up due to internal problems or the loss of a member, or they may go on until they can't perform anymore and retire.

We've seen plenty of bands reunite. Some were totally expected, and others we could've seen coming. It's gotten to the point where anytime an artist plans a "farewell" or "final" tour, fans scoff at the announcement because they don't trust that it's actually the end.

Take Motley Crue, for example. They signed a contract stating that they'd never tour again in 2014, leading fans to scramble for tickets for one last chance to see them perform. Just a few years later, after the success of the 2019 Netflix biopic The Dirt, they shared a video blowing up the contract and subsequently announcing a reunion tour.

Needless to say, that was one of the reunions that wasn't entirely unexpected. But in some other cases, especially when there was a volatile dynamic between the band members, we were completely caught off guard when they finally decided to reconcile.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the five bands we never thought would reunite, but did.

We're not telling you not to believe artists when they announce their goodbye, but maybe don't spend your life savings on tickets unless you're really in a position to do so.

