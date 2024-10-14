Crossfade Announce Comeback With First Two Shows Since 2012

We have yet another reunion in the rock world, as Crossfade announced their comeback as well as their first two shows since 2012.

Crossfade never technically broke up, but considering they were inactive throughout most of the last decade, we think it's safe to call this a reunion. The two performances they have scheduled so far will both take place in Ohio in 2025, one at Sonic Temple festival and the other at Inkcarceration.

Founding members Ed Sloan (vocals and guitar) and Mitch James (bass) are confirmed members of the lineup, as well as guitarist and keyboardist Les Hall, who joined the group in 2006.

Rock Feed shared an exclusive documentary on their YouTube channel announcing the news, which features interviews with the members about their whereabouts over the last decade, their plans for the future and more.

"We were home after a tour that did not go quite as well as we hoped," James recalled during the documentary. "Les had a bachelor party, which we all attended. After the bachelor party and many drinks, we all went back to the studio... and just hung out. I ended up leaving to go home, and several of the guys fell asleep there."

The rocker explained that a heater caught on fire and burnt their entire studio down. All of the equipment, the songs they'd been working on, merch and some other gear were all lost in the fire.

"That was a quick way to say, 'Well, I guess we're done for a while'," he added.

Sloan worked on and released some solo material while Crossfade took a break, but admitted that he and his bandmates haven't played together in 12 years.

"It feels like we're just starting brand new," the singer said. "Almost like it was back in 1997 when we didn't have a record, didn't have a record label, we weren't playing shows — and that's where we find ourselves right now... Apparently it is what people still care about, rock music, and about Crossfade."

Watch the full documentary below.

Welcome back, Crossfade!

The Return of Crossfade