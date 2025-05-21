At the Sonic Temple festival earlier this month, we asked metal fans to pick the ultimate dad rock band.

Loudwire's Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner attended Sonic Temple at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and had the chance to ask fans some burning questions. Last week, we shared a video compilation of their picks for the heaviest band in the world.

Today, we present you with their picks for the ultimate dad rock band.

We're really into dad rock here. You may recall the March Dadness bracket tournament we launched a few months ago, where we asked you to vote for the No. 1 dad rock band. Metallica came out on top, unsurprisingly, but the whole idea was sparked by a study we came across last year that showed the top dad rock bands in every state of the U.S.

We realized that people from different generations have different ideas of what dad rock is and which bands fit the label. Classic rock bands such as Led Zeppelin and The Beatles are typically associated with Boomers, while younger groups such as Avenged Sevenfold and Shinedown are considered dad rock for Gen Z.

There were people of all ages at Sonic Temple, so we tried to speak to fans from various generations. They all had pretty different responses for who the ultimate dad rock band is, so check out the video below to see for yourself.

Metal Fans Pick the Ultimate Dad Rock Band