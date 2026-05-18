The final notes have rung out on Sonic Temple 2026, but luckily we have photo documentation of the festival's biggest moments to keep those memories alive.

The four-day music weekend at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio featured headliners My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon and Tool delivering epic performances with stunning visuals to accompany the hits that have helped put them on top.

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The weekend was filled with great moments. There were amazing onstage collaborations, a touching tribute to the late Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down and a lively audience that kept the energy high throughout the weekend.

Some of the top concert photographers were on hand to capture the action and below you'll find galleries with captivating, eye-catching photos from all four days of Sonic Temple. So head down to the galleries and revisit the action from this past weekend's festivities.

Sonic Temple 2026 Day 1 Photo Gallery It was.a rocking opening day at Sonic Temple 2026. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Sonic Temple 2026 Day 2 Photo Gallery Here's a gallery of the bands and fans that made Day 2 of Sonic Temple 2026 so fun. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Sonic Temple 2026 Day 3 Photo Gallery Here's a closer look at the bands that kept Sonic Temple 2026 rocking into the weekend on Day 3. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Sonic Temple 2026 Day 4 Photo Gallery Closing out the four-day Sonic Temple festival in grand style for 2026. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

See other rock and metal festivals booked for 2026 below.