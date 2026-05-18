Photos – All Four Days of the 2026 Sonic Temple Festival
The final notes have rung out on Sonic Temple 2026, but luckily we have photo documentation of the festival's biggest moments to keep those memories alive.
The four-day music weekend at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio featured headliners My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon and Tool delivering epic performances with stunning visuals to accompany the hits that have helped put them on top.
READ MORE: My Chemical Romance Announce 'Danger Days' 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
The weekend was filled with great moments. There were amazing onstage collaborations, a touching tribute to the late Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down and a lively audience that kept the energy high throughout the weekend.
Some of the top concert photographers were on hand to capture the action and below you'll find galleries with captivating, eye-catching photos from all four days of Sonic Temple. So head down to the galleries and revisit the action from this past weekend's festivities.
Sonic Temple 2026 Day 1 Photo Gallery
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
Sonic Temple 2026 Day 2 Photo Gallery
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
Sonic Temple 2026 Day 3 Photo Gallery
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
Sonic Temple 2026 Day 4 Photo Gallery
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
See other rock and metal festivals booked for 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire