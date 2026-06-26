20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 19-25, 2026)
The new tour news was coming hot and heavy this week with 20 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven day.
Leading the way, we've got Grammy winners Turnstile setting out on fall run dubbed Never Enough, Pt. 2 that will feature a curated set of support acts at each and every stop.
Skillet are heading back out on tour this fall as well, celebrating 20 years of their Comatose album.
Plus, we've got a long awaited return for Beastie Boys legend Mike D., who is stepping out with his first solo set since the Beastie Boys ceased operation following Adam Yauch's 2012 death.
Catch up on the latest wave of tour announcements below and check Loudwire each Friday for another roundup!
Almost Monday
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
The Black Queen
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary Tour
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Brandon Flowers
Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: None listed
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Hail the Sun
Tour Dates: Aug. 11 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Blight Town, Murals, Driver, Shyeye, The Fall of Troy, Euphoria, Colette, Lobby Boxer
Ticketing Info
Holding Absence / Arm's Length
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Bloom, House & Home
Ticketing Info
Hot Water Music
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: The Broilers
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Mannequin Pussy / Wednesday
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 18
Support Acts: Snooper, Truth Club
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Mike D.
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 9
Support Acts: None listed
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Pennywise
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Circle Jerks, H20, Murphy's Law, The Dopamines, DFL, Angel Du$t
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Porcelain
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 15
Support Acts: None listed
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Primer 55
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Kissing Candace, A-Block, Tidals
Ticketing Info
Rival Sons
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: The Blues Stones, The Velveteers
Ticketing Info
Russian Circles
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: Pelican, Primitive Man
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Senses Fail
Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: Koyo, Initiate
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Skillet
Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Comatose album.
Ticketing Info
Slothrust
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 3; Oct. 27 - Nov. 18
Support Acts: The Velveteens, Um, Jennifer
Ticketing Info
Texas Headhunters
Tour Dates: July 17 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: None listed
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Turnover
Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: Nothing and Trauma Ray
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Turnstile
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason and more.
Ticketing Info
Twisted Sister (fronted by Sebastian Bach)
Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Dec. 11
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* AC/DC have announced that each of their North American tour stops (July 10 - Sept. 29) will feature a PWR/UP pop-up where fans can congregate, snatch up exclusive merch and collectibles, band-themed food and drinks and enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Angus Young. Learn more at AC/DC's PWR/UP pop-up website.
* Deftones have announced the lineup for their 7th annual Dia De Los Deftones concert. Scheduled for Nov. 7 at San Diego's Petco Park, the day-long festival will feature the band supported by Converge, The Neighbourhood, Jehnny Beth, AFI, Ladrones, Lip Critic Bktherula and Lustsickpuppy.
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* While a 2027 lineup is still pending, organizers have revealed that the 2027 Sonic Temple festival will return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 13-16, 2027.
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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* The 2026 edition of Hellfest NJ has undergone another change of location and will now take place at the Performing Arts Center in Carteret, New Jersey on the weekend of July 3-5. Hatebreed, Suicide Silence, Glassjaw, Terror and more are all still set to perform.
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Below see other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner