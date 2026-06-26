20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 19-25, 2026)

20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 19-25, 2026)

Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images, Larry Busacca, Getty Images, Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times, Getty Images

The new tour news was coming hot and heavy this week with 20 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven day.

Leading the way, we've got Grammy winners Turnstile setting out on fall run dubbed Never Enough, Pt. 2 that will feature a curated set of support acts at each and every stop.

Skillet are heading back out on tour this fall as well, celebrating 20 years of their Comatose album.

Plus, we've got a long awaited return for Beastie Boys legend Mike D., who is stepping out with his first solo set since the Beastie Boys ceased operation following Adam Yauch's 2012 death.

Catch up on the latest wave of tour announcements below and check Loudwire each Friday for another roundup!

Almost Monday

almost monday in 2026
Photo Credit: John Mark Crenshaw

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

The Black Queen

the black queen in 2026
Photo credit: J. Whitaker

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Brandon Flowers

brandon flowers in 2026
Photo credit: Chris Phelps

Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Hail the Sun

hail the sun in 2026
Credit: Alexander Bemis

Tour Dates: Aug. 11 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Blight Town, Murals, Driver, Shyeye, The Fall of Troy, Euphoria, Colette, Lobby Boxer
Ticketing Info

Holding Absence / Arm's Length

holding absence in 2026
Credit: Bethan Miller

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Bloom, House & Home
Ticketing Info

Hot Water Music

hot water music in 2026
Credit: Stephen Jackson

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: The Broilers
Ticketing Info

Mannequin Pussy / Wednesday

mannequin pussy in 2024
Millicent Hailes

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 18
Support Acts: Snooper, Truth Club
Ticketing Info

Mike D.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images
Larry Busacca, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Pennywise

pennywise in 2026
Photo courtesy of Pennywise

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Circle Jerks, H20, Murphy's Law, The Dopamines, DFL, Angel Du$t
Ticketing Info

Porcelain

porcelain in 2026
Big Hassle Media

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 15
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Primer 55

primer 55 in 2025
Facebook: Primer 55

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Kissing Candace, A-Block, Tidals
Ticketing Info

Rival Sons

Ben A. Pruchnie, Getty Images
Ben A. Pruchnie, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: The Blues Stones, The Velveteers
Ticketing Info

Russian Circles

russian circles in 2026
Chris Strong

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: Pelican, Primitive Man
Ticketing Info

Senses Fail

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: Koyo, Initiate
Ticketing Info

Skillet

John Cooper, Korey Cooper
Suzanne Cordeiro, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 10
Support Acts:  None listed.
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Comatose album.
Ticketing Info

Slothrust

slothrust in 2026
Credit: Levi Price.

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 3; Oct. 27 - Nov. 18
Support Acts: The Velveteens, Um, Jennifer
Ticketing Info

Texas Headhunters

texas headhunters in 2026
photo by Emily Kaye

Tour Dates: July 17 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Turnover

turnover in 2026
Sean McDonald

Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: Nothing and Trauma Ray
Ticketing Info

Turnstile

brendan yates of turnstile at coachella 2026
Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times, Getty Images, Turnstile

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason and more.
Ticketing Info

Twisted Sister (fronted by Sebastian Bach)

Bryan Rolli, UCR, Araya Doheny, Getty Images, Twisted Sister, Facebook
Bryan Rolli, UCR, Araya Doheny, Getty Images, Twisted Sister, Facebook

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Dec. 11
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

silhouette of a concert crowd
Getty Images, Getty Images

* AC/DC have announced that each of their North American tour stops (July 10 - Sept. 29) will feature a PWR/UP pop-up where fans can congregate, snatch up exclusive merch and collectibles, band-themed food and drinks and enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Angus Young. Learn more at AC/DC's PWR/UP pop-up website.

* Deftones have announced the lineup for their 7th annual Dia De Los Deftones concert. Scheduled for Nov. 7 at San Diego's Petco Park, the day-long festival will feature the band supported by Converge, The Neighbourhood, Jehnny Beth, AFI, Ladrones, Lip Critic Bktherula and Lustsickpuppy.
Ticketing Info

* While a 2027 lineup is still pending, organizers have revealed that the 2027 Sonic Temple festival will return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 13-16, 2027.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The 2026 edition of Hellfest NJ has undergone another change of location and will now take place at the Performing Arts Center in Carteret, New Jersey on the weekend of July 3-5. Hatebreed, Suicide Silence, Glassjaw, Terror and more are all still set to perform.
Ticketing Info

Below see other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Brandon Flowers, Hail the Sun, Holding Absence, mannequin pussy, Mike D, Pennywise, Rival Sons, Russian Circles, Senses Fail, Skillet, Slothrust, Sonic Temple, The Black Queen, Turnover
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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