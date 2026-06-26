The new tour news was coming hot and heavy this week with 20 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven day.

Leading the way, we've got Grammy winners Turnstile setting out on fall run dubbed Never Enough, Pt. 2 that will feature a curated set of support acts at each and every stop.

Skillet are heading back out on tour this fall as well, celebrating 20 years of their Comatose album.

Plus, we've got a long awaited return for Beastie Boys legend Mike D., who is stepping out with his first solo set since the Beastie Boys ceased operation following Adam Yauch's 2012 death.

Catch up on the latest wave of tour announcements below and check Loudwire each Friday for another roundup!

Almost Monday

Photo Credit: John Mark Crenshaw almost monday in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None listed.

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Photo credit: J. Whitaker the black queen in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary Tour

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Photo credit: Chris Phelps brandon flowers in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: None listed

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Credit: Alexander Bemis hail the sun in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 11 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Blight Town, Murals, Driver, Shyeye, The Fall of Troy, Euphoria, Colette, Lobby Boxer

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Credit: Bethan Miller holding absence in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Bloom, House & Home

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Credit: Stephen Jackson hot water music in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: The Broilers

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Millicent Hailes mannequin pussy in 2024

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 18

Support Acts: Snooper, Truth Club

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Mike D.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images Larry Busacca, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 9

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo courtesy of Pennywise pennywise in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Circle Jerks, H20, Murphy's Law, The Dopamines, DFL, Angel Du$t

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Porcelain

Big Hassle Media porcelain in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 15

Support Acts: None listed

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Primer 55

Facebook: Primer 55 primer 55 in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Kissing Candace, A-Block, Tidals

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Ben A. Pruchnie, Getty Images Ben A. Pruchnie, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 29

Support Acts: The Blues Stones, The Velveteers

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Chris Strong russian circles in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: Pelican, Primitive Man

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Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: Koyo, Initiate

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Suzanne Cordeiro, Getty Images John Cooper, Korey Cooper

Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Comatose album.

Ticketing Info

Credit: Levi Price. slothrust in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 3; Oct. 27 - Nov. 18

Support Acts: The Velveteens, Um, Jennifer

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Texas Headhunters

photo by Emily Kaye texas headhunters in 2026

Tour Dates: July 17 - Sept. 13

Support Acts: None listed

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Sean McDonald turnover in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - Dec. 10

Support Acts: Nothing and Trauma Ray

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Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times, Getty Images, Turnstile brendan yates of turnstile at coachella 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Clipse, Ceremony, Thundercat, Slayyyter, Hatebreed, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, Die Spitz, Pennywise, Cold World, Texas Is The Reason and more.

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Bryan Rolli, UCR, Araya Doheny, Getty Images, Twisted Sister, Facebook Bryan Rolli, UCR, Araya Doheny, Getty Images, Twisted Sister, Facebook

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Dec. 11

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Getty Images, Getty Images silhouette of a concert crowd

* AC/DC have announced that each of their North American tour stops (July 10 - Sept. 29) will feature a PWR/UP pop-up where fans can congregate, snatch up exclusive merch and collectibles, band-themed food and drinks and enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Angus Young. Learn more at AC/DC's PWR/UP pop-up website.

* Deftones have announced the lineup for their 7th annual Dia De Los Deftones concert. Scheduled for Nov. 7 at San Diego's Petco Park, the day-long festival will feature the band supported by Converge, The Neighbourhood, Jehnny Beth, AFI, Ladrones, Lip Critic Bktherula and Lustsickpuppy.

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* While a 2027 lineup is still pending, organizers have revealed that the 2027 Sonic Temple festival will return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 13-16, 2027.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The 2026 edition of Hellfest NJ has undergone another change of location and will now take place at the Performing Arts Center in Carteret, New Jersey on the weekend of July 3-5. Hatebreed, Suicide Silence, Glassjaw, Terror and more are all still set to perform.

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Below see other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026.