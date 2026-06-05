21 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 29-June 4, 2026)

21 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 29-June 4, 2026)

Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Jeremy Chan Photography, Getty Images, Vivien Killilea, Getty Images

It was one of the biggest weeks we've had in a while for new rock and metal tour announcements. This week, we've got 21 tours to share, along with several new festival and cruise updates as well, including some that are happening in 2027.

Among the wealth of announcements is the news this week was the return of the Taste of Chaos traveling tour after a decade away. Hollywood Undead and In This Moment will co-headline the run, which takes place this fall.

We've also got Mastodon returning to the road and after releasing a new song this week, it looks like they'll have new material to share.

Motionless in White have booked another North American tour leg, running from late October to late November. And yes, theatric metal upstarts Castle Rat have booked a headlining run for the fall as well.

This week also saw the reveals of the first wave of bands for Maryland Deathfest 2027, the Ceremony festival bill for late this year and the Cruise to the Edge lineup for next year. Take a look below and see all the past week's big touring announcements.

The Afghan Whigs

Photo credit: Royal Cream
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Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 21
Supporting Acts: Night Moves
Ticketing Info

American Football

Alexa Viscius
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Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - Dec. 20
Supporting Acts: Nine Perfect Lives
Ticketing Info

Castle Rat

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 21
Supporting Acts: Unto Others
Ticketing Info

Circle Jerks

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - 24
Supporting Acts: Municipal Waste, Haywire, Negative Approach, Upchuck
Ticketing Info

Gary Clark Jr.

Photo by Gaston Jouany
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Tour Dates: June 2 - Aug. 1; Aug. 27 - Oct. 28
Supporting Acts: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Nat Myers
Ticketing Info

Erra

Big Picture Media Online
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Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 27
Supporting Acts: Vianova, Chamber, Resolve
Notes: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Drift album
Ticketing Info

Greyhaven

PHOTO CREDIT: Perri Leigh (@perrierleigh)
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Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 29
Supporting Acts: Footballhead, Cheem
Ticketing Info

Hail the Sun

Credit: Alexander Bemis
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Tour Dates: Aug. 11 - 16
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Notes: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Culture Scars.
Ticketing Info

Hollywood Undead / In This Moment (Taste of Chaos)

Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Mark Horton, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 26
Supporting Acts: I See Stars, Vana, Melrose Avenue
Ticketing Info

Ingested

Metal Blade
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Tour Dates: July 28 - Sept. 2
Supporting Acts: AngelMaker, Disfiguring the Goddess
Ticketing Info

Little King

Photo Credit - Damian Becerra
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Tour Dates: July 10 - 25
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Mastodon

Barry Brecheisen, Getty Images, Per Ole Hagen, Redferns, Scott Legato, Getty Images, Loma Vista
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Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 22
Supporting Acts: Deafheaven, Alcest
Ticketing Info

Motionless in White

Acacia Evans
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Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 20
Supporting Acts: Dayseeker, The Devil Wears Prada, Dark Divine
Ticketing Info

Plini

Johnny Louis, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Oct. 6 - Nov. 8
Supporting Acts: Night Verses, Portraits
Ticketing Info

Profanatica

Hells Headbangers
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Tour Dates: July 28 - Sept. 7
Supporting Acts: Morbosidad, Cloak, One Master, Cancerslug (all on various dates)
Ticketing Info

Revocation

Johnny Louis, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 10
Supporting Acts: Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth, Weeping
Ticketing Info

Silly Goose

PHOTO CREDIT: Jose Nava
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Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 6
Supporting Acts: Hotbox, Muttlee
Ticketing Info

Soul Asylum

Photo credit: Tony Nelson
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Tour Dates: June 8 - Nov. 21
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Squid Pisser

Bella Villa
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Tour Dates: Aug. 19 - Sept. 13
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats

Atom Splitter PR
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Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - Oct. 11
Supporting Acts: Messa
Ticketing Info

Voila

credit: Miranda Sauls
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Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 15
Supporting Acts: Weathers, Ella Red, No Love for the Middle Child
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker
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* The first bands have been revealed for the 2027 edition of Maryland Deathfest taking place May 27-30 in Baltimore. Among the top-billed acts are Candlemass, Gorerotted, Enslaved, Exhumed, Obscura, Voivod and more.
Ticketing Info

* The third annual Ceremony Festival is now set for Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tenn. Sleep Theory, Holding Absence, Arm's Length, Jack Keys, Nevertel, Holy War, Taylor Acorn and more will take part.
Ticketing Info

* Rock Lansing will return on Aug. 1 at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, SOiL, Ded, Blacktop Mojo and more.
Ticketing Info

* Cruise to the Edge is set for April 2-8, 2027, traveling from Miami to Cozumel to Harvest Caye and Costa Maya. Kansas, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Asia, Haken, The Dear Hunter, Neal Morse and more will take part.
Ticketing Info

* The Mile High Power Fest is set for Aug. 15 at Denver's Oriental Theatre. The Dread Crew of Oddwood, Lady Beast Anubis, Ice Giant, Hel Hath Fury, Darconigan and Wicked Vixen will play.
Ticketing Info

* GWAR and Three 6 Mafia will head up the 2026 Endless Fires Festival Aug. 15-16 at Sharkey's Event Center in Syracuse, N.Y. The bill also features Project Pag, American Nightmare, Circle Jerks, Comeback Kid, E. Town Concrete and more.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* Punk Rock and Paintbrushes has announced a special Chicago-based gallery showing featuring the works of Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba and Operation Ivy's Jesse Michaels. The showing will run July 30-Aug. 1 at Chicago's Elephant Room Gallery.
Ticketing Info

See which rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: American Football, Castle Rat, Circle Jerks, Gary Clark Jr., Greyhaven, Hail the Sun, Hollywood Undead, In This Moment, Ingested, Mastodon, Motionless in White, Profanatica, Revocation, Silly Goose, Soul Asylum, The Afghan Whigs, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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