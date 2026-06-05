21 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 29-June 4, 2026)
It was one of the biggest weeks we've had in a while for new rock and metal tour announcements. This week, we've got 21 tours to share, along with several new festival and cruise updates as well, including some that are happening in 2027.
Among the wealth of announcements is the news this week was the return of the Taste of Chaos traveling tour after a decade away. Hollywood Undead and In This Moment will co-headline the run, which takes place this fall.
We've also got Mastodon returning to the road and after releasing a new song this week, it looks like they'll have new material to share.
Motionless in White have booked another North American tour leg, running from late October to late November. And yes, theatric metal upstarts Castle Rat have booked a headlining run for the fall as well.
This week also saw the reveals of the first wave of bands for Maryland Deathfest 2027, the Ceremony festival bill for late this year and the Cruise to the Edge lineup for next year. Take a look below and see all the past week's big touring announcements.
The Afghan Whigs
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 21
Supporting Acts: Night Moves
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American Football
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - Dec. 20
Supporting Acts: Nine Perfect Lives
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Castle Rat
Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 21
Supporting Acts: Unto Others
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Circle Jerks
Tour Dates: Sept. 1 - 24
Supporting Acts: Municipal Waste, Haywire, Negative Approach, Upchuck
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Gary Clark Jr.
Tour Dates: June 2 - Aug. 1; Aug. 27 - Oct. 28
Supporting Acts: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Nat Myers
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Erra
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 27
Supporting Acts: Vianova, Chamber, Resolve
Notes: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Drift album
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Greyhaven
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 29
Supporting Acts: Footballhead, Cheem
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Hail the Sun
Tour Dates: Aug. 11 - 16
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Notes: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Culture Scars.
Ticketing Info
Hollywood Undead / In This Moment (Taste of Chaos)
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 26
Supporting Acts: I See Stars, Vana, Melrose Avenue
Ticketing Info
Ingested
Tour Dates: July 28 - Sept. 2
Supporting Acts: AngelMaker, Disfiguring the Goddess
Ticketing Info
Little King
Tour Dates: July 10 - 25
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Mastodon
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 22
Supporting Acts: Deafheaven, Alcest
Ticketing Info
Motionless in White
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 20
Supporting Acts: Dayseeker, The Devil Wears Prada, Dark Divine
Ticketing Info
Plini
Tour Dates: Oct. 6 - Nov. 8
Supporting Acts: Night Verses, Portraits
Ticketing Info
Profanatica
Tour Dates: July 28 - Sept. 7
Supporting Acts: Morbosidad, Cloak, One Master, Cancerslug (all on various dates)
Ticketing Info
Revocation
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 10
Supporting Acts: Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth, Weeping
Ticketing Info
Silly Goose
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 6
Supporting Acts: Hotbox, Muttlee
Ticketing Info
Soul Asylum
Tour Dates: June 8 - Nov. 21
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Squid Pisser
Tour Dates: Aug. 19 - Sept. 13
Supporting Acts: None Listed
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Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - Oct. 11
Supporting Acts: Messa
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Voila
Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 15
Supporting Acts: Weathers, Ella Red, No Love for the Middle Child
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* The first bands have been revealed for the 2027 edition of Maryland Deathfest taking place May 27-30 in Baltimore. Among the top-billed acts are Candlemass, Gorerotted, Enslaved, Exhumed, Obscura, Voivod and more.
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* The third annual Ceremony Festival is now set for Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tenn. Sleep Theory, Holding Absence, Arm's Length, Jack Keys, Nevertel, Holy War, Taylor Acorn and more will take part.
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* Rock Lansing will return on Aug. 1 at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, SOiL, Ded, Blacktop Mojo and more.
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* Cruise to the Edge is set for April 2-8, 2027, traveling from Miami to Cozumel to Harvest Caye and Costa Maya. Kansas, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Asia, Haken, The Dear Hunter, Neal Morse and more will take part.
Ticketing Info
* The Mile High Power Fest is set for Aug. 15 at Denver's Oriental Theatre. The Dread Crew of Oddwood, Lady Beast Anubis, Ice Giant, Hel Hath Fury, Darconigan and Wicked Vixen will play.
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* GWAR and Three 6 Mafia will head up the 2026 Endless Fires Festival Aug. 15-16 at Sharkey's Event Center in Syracuse, N.Y. The bill also features Project Pag, American Nightmare, Circle Jerks, Comeback Kid, E. Town Concrete and more.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: The 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* Punk Rock and Paintbrushes has announced a special Chicago-based gallery showing featuring the works of Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba and Operation Ivy's Jesse Michaels. The showing will run July 30-Aug. 1 at Chicago's Elephant Room Gallery.
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See which rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner