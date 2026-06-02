Castle Rat Announce ‘Summon the Beasts’ Fall North American Headlining Tour
Castle Rat have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall, marking the medieval doom heatseekers' biggest headlining run to date.
The Summon the Beasts Tour begins on Sept. 23 in Baltimore and concludes on Oct. 21 in New York. Other major stops include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and more. Castle Rat will be supported by goth rockers Unto Others and cinematic dungeon synth entity Wraith Knight.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
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Castle Rat Laugh Off Industry Plant Accusations as They Defend 'The Realm'
It's been a big year for Castle Rat, who are riding high off the success of their 2025 sophomore album The Bestiary and just completed a U.S. tour opening for Amon Amarth and Dethklok. They doom metallers beckon fans to help them in their mission to expand and defend "The Realm" from those who seek to destroy it, packing their interactive live show with fantastical lore and a choreographed battle scene.
This continued success has led to industry plant accusations, which lead singer and "Rat Queen" Riley Pinkerton laughed off in a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie.
"I don't go on Reddit or anything, but my bandmates do. And so I hear reports back of people being like, 'They're industry plants,' which is hilarious and a compliment," Pinkerton said. "I'm like, damn, we're doing all this super DIY and you think that we're industry plants. That's the funniest comeback, because other people will chime in and they'll be like, 'Who would plant a medieval rodent-themed doom metal band in the industry and be like, "You know what's really gonna make us money? This rodent-themed medieval doom metal band."'"
Castle Rat - Summon the Beasts 2026 Tour Dates
Sept. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Sept. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory
Sept. 30 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Oct. 3 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Market
Oct. 9 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand
Oct. 12 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
Oct. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Oct. 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
Oct. 20 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
See who else is touring this year in our 2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide:
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner