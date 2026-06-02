Castle Rat have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall, marking the medieval doom heatseekers' biggest headlining run to date.

The Summon the Beasts Tour begins on Sept. 23 in Baltimore and concludes on Oct. 21 in New York. Other major stops include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and more. Castle Rat will be supported by goth rockers Unto Others and cinematic dungeon synth entity Wraith Knight.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

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Castle Rat Laugh Off Industry Plant Accusations as They Defend 'The Realm'

It's been a big year for Castle Rat, who are riding high off the success of their 2025 sophomore album The Bestiary and just completed a U.S. tour opening for Amon Amarth and Dethklok. They doom metallers beckon fans to help them in their mission to expand and defend "The Realm" from those who seek to destroy it, packing their interactive live show with fantastical lore and a choreographed battle scene.

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This continued success has led to industry plant accusations, which lead singer and "Rat Queen" Riley Pinkerton laughed off in a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie.

"I don't go on Reddit or anything, but my bandmates do. And so I hear reports back of people being like, 'They're industry plants,' which is hilarious and a compliment," Pinkerton said. "I'm like, damn, we're doing all this super DIY and you think that we're industry plants. That's the funniest comeback, because other people will chime in and they'll be like, 'Who would plant a medieval rodent-themed doom metal band in the industry and be like, "You know what's really gonna make us money? This rodent-themed medieval doom metal band."'"

Castle Rat - Summon the Beasts 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sept. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory

Sept. 30 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct. 3 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Market

Oct. 9 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand

Oct. 12 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Oct. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Oct. 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

Oct. 20 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

See who else is touring this year in our 2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide: