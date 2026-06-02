After releasing the brand new song "Your Ghost Again," Mastodon have unveiled the Poisonous Weapons Tour, which will criss-cross the United States and Canada this fall with special guests Deafheaven and Alcest.

It'll be a night of powerful riffs and dense atmosphere with the pair of post-black metal/black gaze bands opening for Mastodon and it all starts in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 16. The 27-date coast-to-coast tour will come to a close on Oct. 24 in Dallas, Texas and all dates can be seen further below.

Tickets go on sale on June 5 at 10AM local time with various presales tacking place prior. Visit the Mastodon website for more details.

Mastodon, Deafheaven + Alcest Tour Dates

Sep 16 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

Sep 18 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards

Sep 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sep 23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sep 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sep 25 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sep 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 28 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sep 29 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

Oct 1 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 2 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Oct 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct 4 - Omaha, NE @ FILL

Oct 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 7 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct 9 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 11 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

Oct 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ FILL

Oct 14 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Oct 16 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 18 - Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall

Oct 20 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Oct 21 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

Oct 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

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About Mastodon's New Song "Your Ghost Again"

Earlier today (June 2), Mastodon released "Your Ghost Again," their first new song since splitting with guitarist/singer Brent Hinds last year and his tragic death a few months after the lineup change was made.

"Your Ghost Again is about being in those familiar places you used to be with people, which for us is in the studio," says drummer/singer Brann Dailor. "I just kept seeing [Brent] out of the corner of my eye, where he would normally be with his guitar. It's about that: your mind plays tricks on you, especially so soon after someone dies and you're in the places where they always were. You just see them."

READ MORE: Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Clarifies Nick Johnston's Role in Next Album

Bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders reveals, "My portion of the song, lyrically, is all about Brent, and for Brent. The bridge lyrics are two lines of pure gratitude towards Brent. It's all the gifts from you, now you can take them back where you must go, meaning you came into my life, you exposed me to things that blew my mind, together we conquered thousands of stages around the world, had magical moments that we can never repeat again, but all the beauty that you brought it still remains, always will and it's just a line of gratitude because that's important that we include Brent."

"We wanted to pick a song that sounds like Mastodon," guitarist/vocalist Bill Kelliher adds, "and that has all the things in there, because it's the first impression of what people are gonna hear. It speaks about things that have just happened and people passing, I could go deep but I don't want to because a lot of that shit's personal."

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Dailor continues, "Hopefully this album helps everybody. Hopefully they can find some piece of it that speaks to them about it. I know Brent's not there and it's weird and it's hard, and some people might be like, 'Well I don't wanna listen to it because Brent's not there and I'm hurting about that', but we are too. Big time."

"It means a lot to me," the drummer/vocalist goes on, "and I hope that's able to translate to our fans and people who are grieving, too. I understand that, because we never really addressed it. We just couldn't. And to the fans I'm just sorry that I wasn't able to be more for them when that happened, because I couldn't. For myself, I'm still unpacking it."

Listen to the song below.

Mastodon, "Your Ghost Again"

Below, see how we ranked Mastodon's album from worst to best.