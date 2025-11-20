Jay Weinberg shared his first solo song "Sandstone" with Deafheaven vocalist George Clarke.

The former Slipknot and current Suicidal Tendencies drummer first teased the song earlier this month and then officially shared it yesterday (Nov. 19). Not only does Weinberg play drums on "Sandstone," but the rest of the instruments as well.

He revealed in an interview with Australia's Wall of Sound that he's been working on this particular song for at least six years.

"Guitar is actually the instrument that I started with. I started playing drums when I was 14, but I started playing guitar when I was nine and that's always been my primary writing instrument. Whenever I sit down to write stuff, it's typically with a guitar first," Weinberg told the publication.

Therefore, "Sandstone" is the first of a series of collaborative songs where he primarily handles all of the instrumentation and has a guest vocalist come in to flesh out the rest.

"I've always wanted to collaborate with mainly vocalists and just create a very low pressure, like, 'Hey, here's a song, why don't we...' instead of, 'Oh we got to start a side project.'"

He felt that Clarke's voice was perfect for "Sandstone" and said it "was an absolute dream" working with him.

Weinberg doesn't have any concrete details regarding the release of the EP, but he's hoping it'll be out sometime in early 2026.

Check out "Sandstone" below and follow along with its lyrics underneath.

Jay Weinberg, 'Sandstone' (featuring George Clarke)

Jay Weinberg, 'Sandstone' Lyrics

I squirmed through sandstone statues

Saw deeply miners in iron-rust cages

Their lamps as beacons through

Gret mornings collapsing

Fellows stare absent

The faded moon fixed outside

Faint pianos ring ghastly

With these dreams never quenching

Our chords of appetite

Endangered genius in a circle of fire

Ashes in the air speckle our garden

Oh,

The faded moon fixed outside

Faint pianos ring ghastly

With these dreams never quenching

Our chords of appetite

Wait for the danger of the flood

We’ve clubbed the horses legs

Drilled into the ground

Of our mother

In the water

Wash clean the iron cranes

Of our elders

Shine light through landscapes

Of catastrophe,

Smoking and aching

Smoke stacks are silos

For our saviors

Witnessing

Intimidation on the borderline

Praying for lightness to cure the blind

All these reasons

Are now forgotten

All of these choices

We gave to the world,

We laid in the tomb

[Lyrics via YouTube]