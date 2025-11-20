Jay Weinberg Shares Crushing First Solo Song ‘Sandstone’ With Deafheaven Vocalist
Jay Weinberg shared his first solo song "Sandstone" with Deafheaven vocalist George Clarke.
The former Slipknot and current Suicidal Tendencies drummer first teased the song earlier this month and then officially shared it yesterday (Nov. 19). Not only does Weinberg play drums on "Sandstone," but the rest of the instruments as well.
He revealed in an interview with Australia's Wall of Sound that he's been working on this particular song for at least six years.
"Guitar is actually the instrument that I started with. I started playing drums when I was 14, but I started playing guitar when I was nine and that's always been my primary writing instrument. Whenever I sit down to write stuff, it's typically with a guitar first," Weinberg told the publication.
Therefore, "Sandstone" is the first of a series of collaborative songs where he primarily handles all of the instrumentation and has a guest vocalist come in to flesh out the rest.
"I've always wanted to collaborate with mainly vocalists and just create a very low pressure, like, 'Hey, here's a song, why don't we...' instead of, 'Oh we got to start a side project.'"
READ MORE: 10 Amazing Solo Projects by Members of Beloved '90s Bands
He felt that Clarke's voice was perfect for "Sandstone" and said it "was an absolute dream" working with him.
Weinberg doesn't have any concrete details regarding the release of the EP, but he's hoping it'll be out sometime in early 2026.
Check out "Sandstone" below and follow along with its lyrics underneath.
Jay Weinberg, 'Sandstone' (featuring George Clarke)
Jay Weinberg, 'Sandstone' Lyrics
I squirmed through sandstone statues
Saw deeply miners in iron-rust cages
Their lamps as beacons through
Gret mornings collapsing
Fellows stare absent
The faded moon fixed outside
Faint pianos ring ghastly
With these dreams never quenching
Our chords of appetite
Endangered genius in a circle of fire
Ashes in the air speckle our garden
Oh,
The faded moon fixed outside
Faint pianos ring ghastly
With these dreams never quenching
Our chords of appetite
Wait for the danger of the flood
We’ve clubbed the horses legs
Drilled into the ground
Of our mother
In the water
Wash clean the iron cranes
Of our elders
Shine light through landscapes
Of catastrophe,
Smoking and aching
Smoke stacks are silos
For our saviors
Witnessing
Intimidation on the borderline
Praying for lightness to cure the blind
All these reasons
Are now forgotten
All of these choices
We gave to the world,
We laid in the tomb
[Lyrics via YouTube]
66 Best Hard Rock + Metal Drummers of All Time
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff