Ex-Slipknot and current Suicidal Tendencies drummer Jay Weinberg is ready to anoint a new Led Zeppelin.

Weinberg recently appeared on the Podioslave Podcast (seen below), where he discussed everything from how he approaches being behind the kit for a new band to playing organized hockey as a kid.

Eventually, the conversation turned toward Weinberg's inspirations as an artist. This is where he heaped praise upon Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster.

"He's like a mentor to me in ways," Weinberg said of Gaster. "We see each other probably once every couple of years at this point, but we have great conversations whenever we see each other."

Following a couple of notes about how Gaster continues to educate himself about drumming techniques and their origins, Weinberg decided to go all-in on showing his love for Clutch.

"I think everybody should look to them as an inspiration of how to conduct yourselves as a band," he told the hosts. "The same four guys since 1980 whatever, doing inspired music. Doing it on their own terms, releasing it themselves."

Then, Weinberg took things a step further.

"They're like our generation's Led Zeppelin or something like that. Like, gosh, what an incredible band and just like unbelievable players at everything they do."

The hosts did not ask Weinberg to elaborate on the comment.

Jay Weinberg Still Says He's Working On A Solo Album

With Suicidal Tendencies off the road for a few weeks before heading back out to play dates in August, Weinberg is spending time on his own music, something he has been chipping away at for a few months now.

"I'm working on a, for lack of a better way of putting it, like a solo album, but it's certainly not solo, you know, in the terms of like it's not just me," Weinberg explained. "I'm playing all the instruments on it, and I'm collaborating with many different vocalists who I've been inspired by."

Those attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's Field of Vision Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, on Aug. 15-17 will have the first opportunity to get a taste of Weinberg's music. He will be collaborating with EDM artist Conner Sullivan, who performs under the name Argus.

"We look to bring the doom and dance vibes to Field of Vision – experimenting with his music as Argus, my own project I've been working on this year, and some brand new collaborative tunes," Weinberg said in a post announcing the performance.

Suicidal Tendencies are next set to play a one-off date opening for Cypress Hill in Redmond, Virginia, on Aug. 31.